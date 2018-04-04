Trail resident returns home

The state of emergency has been lifted on Gord Guesford’s Riverside Avenue house

Gord Guesford was displaced last week after a mudslide wiped out part of his Riverside Avenue property.

Gord Guesford is happy to be back home after a mudslide washed out part of his river-side property last week.

“As of April 3, today, I was informed by a government official that the state of emergency has been lifted, and I am able to move back into my home, ” Guesford told the Times.

“The landslide specialist gave it the okay, and I am to monitor the property for any cracks or faults that may appear.”

In the early morning hours of March 29, a large bank on a vacant lot next to Guesford’s house gave way. The mudslide washed out part of his railing and yard and left water pooled in front of his home.

The city was on site early that morning and later declared a state of emergency to access relief funds to safely house Guesford in a local hotel.

“I would like to thank the City of Trail, and the mayor,” Guesford said. “For releasing the funds available through emergency social services response and the Red Cross, which enabled me to be housed while the situation was being assessed.”

Guesford said he is also grateful for the support from friends, family and neighbours.

He added, “It’s great to be home again in this precious jewel of a neighbourhood we call Riverside South.”