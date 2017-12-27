April 9 - About 100 people, as well as representatives from the Royal Canadian Legion, RCMP and cadets, gathered at the Trail Cenotaph for a candlelight vigil commemorating the 100th anniversary of Vimy Ridge. Speeches and music honoured the moment and 101 candles were placed representing 100 years of Remembrance and one lone candle for the Unknown Soldier. Sheri Regnier photo

Trail Times Year in Review: April

Trail Times staff look back at April 2017

April

5 — It’s official, Ferraro Foods announces that a Starbucks outlet will be coming to the downtown Trail store by the middle of June.

6 —With B.C.’s Health Minister Terry Lake on hand, an $18-million upgrading project was announced for Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. The project will be funded by the province, the hospital’s health foundation and West Kootenay-Boundary taxpayers. The project includes a single-storey addition to the emergency department.

6 —A portion of the Pend D’Oreille Road remains closed after a major landslide. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is uncertain of the little-used road’s future.

9 —The Beaver Valley Nitehawks defeat the Campbell River Storm 6-2 to win the Cyclone Taylor Championship in Creston. It was the fourth time in franchise history that the team has won the B.C. championship.

11 —The City of Trail takes ownership of the former CS Williams Clinic in downtown Trail. The ramshackle building was obtained through legal means related to delinquent property taxes. The city will likely demolish the structure.

11 – A house fire in Warfield claimed the life of an elderly male. While the name and cause of death had yet to be released, the event prompted a safety reminder from local authorities to have smoke alarms in good working order in residences.

13 —School District 20 is moving to implement a U.S. travel moratorium. SD 20 chair Teri Ferworn cited safety for all students as the reason behind the move, which came in the face of stricter border enforcement by U.S. officials.

18 —The proposed City of Trail budget is expecting a six per cent increase in taxes for Trail residents.

19 —Trail Times reporter Sheri Regnier earns national recognition from the Canadian Community Newspaper Association. Regnier’s story of the traveling exhibit on Italian internment during the 1940s was named “Best Historical Story” for a newspaper with a circulation under 4,000.

24 —The Eclipse Foundation for Individualized Support made a presentation to Trail City Council requesting the former Central School property be re-zoned to allow development of affordable housing for individuals living with barriers.

26 —A section of Spokane St. in downtown Trail will be permanently closed to allow for re-development of the former Crown Point Hotel.

29 —Dan Derby officially assumed the role of fire chief for Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue from retiring chief Terry Martin.

