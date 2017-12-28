Trail Times Year in Review: August

August

1– With temperatures hitting the 40 C mark, wildfire concerns are growing in the West Kootenay. To drive the message home, one Trail person was fined $1,150 for a fire burning in a barrel in the city’s west side.

3 – BC Hydro will buy Teck’s two-thirds share of the Waneta Dam. The move came after Fortis BC and Teck reached an agreement earlier in the year. BC Hydro exercised its right of first offer and will spend $1.2 billion.

9 – Due to the intense heat, dry conditions and threats of wildfire, organizers of the Shambhala Music Festival say their prepared in case an evacuation order comes down.

11 – The Regional District of Central Kootenay issued an evacuation alert for the Nelway region as the McCormick Creek fire continued to grow.

12 – City Bakery, a Trail institution for 120 years, closed its doors. Rino and Grave Merlo plan on re-purposing the landmark building.

15 – The Creekside RV Park municipal campground in Fruitvale is open for business. Located behind the Fruitvale Memorial Hall, the campground is in an ideal location close to downtown and along the creek.

18 – The first of seven new BC Transit buses rolled into Trail. The fleet includes two 30-foot buses and five 35-foot models.

18 – The area’s first all-sport spark is open for play in Annable. The renovated French Street Park allows for a variety of activities ranging from street hockey to badminton to volleyball.

22 – An early-morning fire destroyed an East Trail home. Police arrested a man for arson, in connection with the fire, and a downtown assault later that day.

23 – The Trail Regional Airport reported an increase in passengers so far this year.

24 – The City of Trail announced it will be moving the Visitor Information Centre into the new Riverfront Centre once its completed in 2018.

25 – The McCormick Creek fire is now 100 per cent contained and evacuation alert lifted. The fire, which started on Aug. 9, grew to 410 hectares.