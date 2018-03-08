(Canadian Press)

Trudeau picks woman to head up RCMP

Sources say the prime minister will name Brenda Lucki as the new commissioner of the Mounties

Justin Trudeau is expected Friday to put a woman in charge of the RCMP, signalling a culture change in the national police force which has been beset by complaints about sexual harassment and discrimination against female officers.

Sources say the prime minister will name Brenda Lucki as the new commissioner of the Mounties during a visit to the RCMP training academy at Regina’s Depot division, where Lucki is currently the commanding officer.

A 31-year veteran of the force, Lucki has also served in the former Yugoslavia and assisted in the United Nations civilian police mission in Haiti.

She has received numerous commendations over the years, including a United National Force Commander’s commendation for bravery, two UN protection forces medals, and the Canadian peacekeeping service medal.

According to her RCMP biography, she is also a member of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces in recognition of her work to improve relations with First Nations.

Lucki’s appointment comes amid continuing embarrassing revelations about sexism and sexual misconduct in RCMP ranks, one year after commissioner Bob Paulson apologized for discrimination against female officers and agreed to a $100-million settlement of two class-action lawsuits.

It also comes at a time when the force’s relations with Indigenous people are particularly strained.

The Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP this week launched an investigation into how the Mounties handled the death of Colten Boushie, an Indigenous youth who was shot by a Saskatchewan farmer after driving onto his property. The farmer, Gerald Stanley, was acquitted last month, prompting accusations of bias against Indigenous people by both the police and the justice system as a whole.

The appointment follows the creation last year of an independent, non-partisan selection committee, headed by former New Brunswick premier Frank McKenna, which earlier this year recommended three contenders for the top job.

In coming up with the short list of highly qualified candidates, the committee was specifically instructed to “seek to support the government of Canada’s commitments to gender parity and representativeness of diversity” in its appointment process.

Lucki will become the first woman to permanently take the helm of the RCMP; Beverley Busson held the post on an interim basis for six months in 2007.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Air Canada union files human rights complaint
Next story
Charges stayed against adult in Vancouver Island cat torture case

Just Posted

Trail Smoke Eaters to face Penticton Vees in Round 2

Interior Division semifinal begins March 16

Snowfall warning issued for Trail area

Total snow accumulations of 20 to 30 cm can be expected

Last call for Trail ‘Picasso’

The 1974-replica of a Picasso sculpture has always been a divisive piece in Trail

Recreation talk surfaces in Rossland

Partial collapse of city hall’s roof has put a damper on things, including the topic of recreation

Things to do in Trail this weekend

Saturday in the Silver City; Soup, Silk & Steel and Symphonic

Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Viola Desmond refused to leave a ‘whites-only’ section of a segregated movie theatre in Nova Scotia

Air Canada union files human rights complaint

It’s alleging “systemic discrimination and harassment”over flight attendant treatment

Trudeau picks woman to head up RCMP

Sources say the prime minister will name Brenda Lucki as the new commissioner of the Mounties

Premier John Horgan vows union public construction (with video)

Pattullo bridge replacement marks return to ‘project labour agreements’

Alleged sexual abuse of child at Okanagan school

A North Okanagan mother is in tears after her daughter claims she had been sexually abused at school

Former B.C. mayor facing sex charges involving minors during time in office

Luke Strimbold faces 24 sex-related charges from alleged incidents in October 2015 to November 2017

One B.C. man’s icy answer to affordable housing

B.C. man from Village of Granisle creates pristine igloo jokingly an option for affordable housing

Alberta premier threatens to broaden pipeline dispute with B.C.

Rachel Notley said she could reduce the amount of oil her province ships

Poor mothers face greater scrutiny over their children’s weight: UBC study

In B.C., 153,300 children – or one-in-five – are living below the poverty line

Most Read