A transport fire has caused a grass fire just east of Hedley. (Trisha Coyne)

UPDATE: Grass fire off Highway 3 near Hedley now held, road still closed

Air support is on its way to the fire that is backing up traffic on Highway 3

Update 4:45 p.m.

The grass fire that broken out alongside Highway 3 is now considered held, Nicole Bonnett, fire information officer for the Kamloops Fire Centre, told the Review.

The fire is estimated at 2.3 hectares size, mainly burning in “flashy fuel,” including long grasses, she added.

“It is held, we don’t expect it to get any larger in size,” Bonnett said moments before this posting.

At the time of this posting crews continued to work to put out hot areas of the fire.

“There was not a threat structures at any point during this fire,” Bonnett said.

It’s unknown when Highway 3 will reopen to vehicle traffic. An update from DriveBC is expected at 6 p.m.

***

Update 2:30 p.m.

BC Wildfire estimated the grass fire is about 1.1 hectares in size.

A view of the grass fire on the side of Highway 3 just a few kilometres east of Hedley.(Photo courtesy Trisha Coyne)

At the time of this posting seven BC Wildfire members were on scene and two helicopters were actioning the fire.

A BC wildfire information officer estimated the fire is burning about four kilometres east of Hedley along the side of Highway 3.

***

Original:

A transport truck fire has caused a grass fire off Highway 3 just east of Hedley.

BC Wildfire crews and air support are on their way.

Trisha Coyne, who was travelling east towards Princeton when she came up behind the transport said traffic is backing up on the highway.

“It doesn’t look like anyone has arrived on the scene yet, but there are lots of guys on phones calling it in,” she said.

BC Wildfire crews are in the area including helicopters fighting the Placer Mountain and Snowy Mountain Fire.

More to come.

