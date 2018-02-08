Victoria harbour, Fraser River are B.C.’s most polluted coastlines: study

Environmental group makes pollution tracker and examine 55 coastal areas

Anyone living in B.C. can now see just how polluted their coastline is, thanks to a pollution tracker.

The organization Ocean Wise tracked common pollutants across 55 coastal locations to pinpoint the most troubling areas.

Every sample collected by researchers was contaminated by some chemical, with the most common ones being coolants, paint additives and a “coal tar” for coating water tanks and bridges.

Polychlorinated biphenyl, or PCB, which was used as a coolant and a coating for bridges and other infrastructure, was found in large amounts all along the coastline.

Researchers said the findings could help explain why the endangered southern resident killer whale on the B.C. and Washington State coasts carry the highest PCB levels of any mammal in the world.

The tracker also found high levels of hydrocarbons, which are chiefly found in oil and gas products, and researchers noted that continued study could help generate a baseline level that would help with oil spill responses.

The Victoria harbour is especially vulnerable because it is shallow and has little water movement. The four sites measured in there all had some of the highest pollution levels in B.C.

Other heavily polluted sites included the Burrard Inlet and the Fraser River.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021
Next story
Avalanche warning issued across Southern Interior

Just Posted

Lead exposure on downward trend in Trail

Trail Area Health & Environment Committee; 2017 children’s blood tests show declining lead levels

Trail Hospital Auxiliary, 75 years of priceless service

The Trail Hospital Auxiliary has raised well over $1 million for health care

Major hurdle cleared for Cannings’ infrastructure bill

Cannings’ bill to push wood infrastructure got oak-ay from commons, headed fir committee study

JL Crowe Variety Show tonight

Talent show, turning pointe, tour of art expo, and the Met; this week in Trail

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

B.C. racetrack accident leaves two injured men lying on the track for 20 minutes

Driver seriously injured at Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs racetrack

B.C. already seeking new markets for wine in Asia, U.S.: Horgan

‘We are going to be seeking new markets to replace any lost market we may have in Alberta’

B.C. Supreme Court chief justice calls on feds to appoint more judges

Christopher Hinkson points to 10 vacancies in the court, while Ottawa puts figure at nine

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

Sparwood’s Daryl Boyle to represent team Germany in winter games

B.C.-born defenseman chosen for Germany’s Olympic hockey team

Hwy. 1 to be closed overnight between Golden and Alberta border

High avalanche danger forces closures along Trans-Canada Highway

Woman arrested after chaining herself to Kinder Morgan equipment

One other person arrested at Trans Mountain pipeline worksite in Coquitlam

Victoria harbour, Fraser River are B.C.’s most polluted coastlines: study

Environmental group makes pollution tracker and examine 55 coastal areas

Most Read