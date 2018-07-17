Adam Kveton Photo This sand sculpture by Peter Vogelaar looks like it’s enjoying a bit of a cool-down on Sunday, July 15, just a few hours before sculptors had to stop their work and make way for the judges.

VIDEO: Life’s a beach at this B.C. sand sculpting contest

More than $50,000 was up for grabs at the annual contest held in Parksville

After many hours of sculpting over fours days, the winners of the Quality Foods Sand Sculpting Competition were announced on Sunday, July 15.

With $53,000 in prize money to give out in total, top prizes of $2,600 and $5,200 went to Peter Vogelaar in the solo category for his Jimi Hendrix-inspired sculpture, and to Jacinthe Trudel and Jonathan Bouchard in the doubles competition for their two-sided turtle.

People’s choice awards will be given away at the end of the exhibition portion of the event, which continues until August 19. The sculptures will continue to be viewable until then.

 

Previous story
Vancouver police propose policy for victims, witnesses who are undocumented immigrants
Next story
Trudeau to shuffle cabinet ahead of Liberals’ team for 2019

Just Posted

Trail All Stars riding tourney win into Little League provincials

The Trail All Stars are heading into the provincial championships on a winning note

Kootenay town was the hot spot in all of Canada on Monday

The temperature hit 38.8 C at the Warfield weather station on July 16, setting a new daily record

Who will fill the Greyhound void in the Kootenays?

Minister Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West sees opportunity for local operators

UPDATED: Cranbrook eyes lands for future expansion

Future municipal expansion could include areas such as Gold Creek, Jim Smith, King Street, and more.

Heat wave coming to the Kootenays

Not record-breaking temps in the Kootenays, but locals advised to take caution outdoors

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Hub for mental health and addictions treatment opens at B.C. hospital

St. Paul’s Hospital HUB is an acute medical unit that includes 10 patient beds

Restaurant Brands International to review policy over poaching employees

One of Canada’s largest fast-food company to review ‘no-poach’ franchise agreements

Calgary family’s vacation ends in tragedy on Texas highway

Three people died and four others were injured in the crash

Union construction cost competitive, B.C. Building Trades say

Non-union firms can bid on infrastructure, but employees have to join international unions

Trudeau to shuffle cabinet ahead of Liberals’ team for 2019

Trudeau could lighten the work loads of cabinet ministers who currently oversee more than one portfolio

Car calls 911 on possible impaired B.C. driver

A luxury car automatically calls Princeton police to scene of crash involving alcohol

BC Games marks 40 years in 2018

Cowichan Games a milestone for BC Games Society

VIDEO: Life’s a beach at this B.C. sand sculpting contest

More than $50,000 was up for grabs at the annual contest held in Parksville

Most Read