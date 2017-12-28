VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, to be honoured at Willows Beach 7 p.m.

Oak Bay and the wider Vancouver Island community are struggling to cope with the senseless loss of sisters 6-year-old Chloe Berry and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry in the Christmas Day double homicide that rocked the community.

The community is responding to the tragedy by offering support however they can: churches are opening their doors to mourners, residents are organizing food for first responders and Oak Bay Mayor Nils Jensen announced a candlelight vigil on Willows Beach where the girls often played.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
One dead following collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Just Posted

Fuel truck fire at Trail airport

The fire was contained within 45 minutes; City of Trail says an investigation of cause is underway

Trail Times Year in Review: August

August review

Trail Times Year in Review: July

Trail Times staff looks back at July 2017

Trail Times Year in Review: June

Review of June 2017

Trail Times Year in Review: May

Trail Times staff looks back at highlights from May 2017

Top 10 videos of 2017

Watch the top viewed Black Press videos in B.C. for this year

VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, to be honoured at Willows Beach 7 p.m.

Part III: Saving an Indigenous language by teaching adults and creating an app

A multimedia series with videos and photos from a community Sm’algyax class on B.C.’s North Coast

Wrapping paper, tape, gift bags trashed not recycled

Canadians are estimated to throw away 50 kilograms of garbage over the holidays

End is near for B.C. medical premiums

Break of $900 a year for average working couple, other taxes going up

Highway 3 shut down following two-vehicle collision near Sparwood

Highway to remain closed until noon

Tarrys accident leads to numerous charges

A Boxing Day accident involving four cars leads RCMP to lay charges against one driver.

One dead following collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

A passenger is dead following crash that closed the Trans-Canada near Revelstoke, on Wednesday

Calling 911 about a wrong nail polish colour tops worst calls of 2017: E-Comm

The emergency communications centre has released the worst 911 calls of the year

Most Read