West Trail water advisory rescinded

The Water Quality Advisory issued for Columbia Heights has been rescinded. File photo

The City of Trail has rescinded the Water Quality Advisory issued for the residents of Columbia Heights in West Trail.

The additional water testing completed by the City confirmed the water is safe to drink.

In a press release, the city apologies for any inconvenience the issuance of the Water Quality Advisory may have caused, and appreciates the patience of all Columbia Heights residents while dealing with this unfortunate event.

The break-in occurred on Monday at the Lower Lookout Reservoir. And concerns were raised that the water quality may have been compromised.

As a precaution, water samples were sent to Kelowna to determine if the water was contaminated.

The RCMP continues to investigate the break-in.

“Nothing was reported to be stolen,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich told the Trail Times. “The police will be patrolling and monitoring the water reservoir in the future.”