Located about 5km west of Genelle at 1600 metres

The China Creek fire is located about 5km west of Genelle.

The Southeast Fire Centre is reporting a wildfire near Genelle.

In a press release Tuesday afternoon, the centre stated the China Creek Fire is located about five kilometres west of Genelle.

The 22-hectare fire is burning at an elevation of 1600 metres.

“Discovered yesterday (Monday) using satellite technology as the smoke was too thick for this to be visible from the ground or air,” stated the press release.

Lightning is the suspected cause.

“The B.C. Wildfire Service will be fighting this fire; the RDKB EOC is monitoring this developing situation and will advise the public if concerns develop.”

No further details are available at this time.