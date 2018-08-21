The China Creek fire is located about 5km west of Genelle.

Wildfire near Genelle

Located about 5km west of Genelle at 1600 metres

The Southeast Fire Centre is reporting a wildfire near Genelle.

In a press release Tuesday afternoon, the centre stated the China Creek Fire is located about five kilometres west of Genelle.

The 22-hectare fire is burning at an elevation of 1600 metres.

“Discovered yesterday (Monday) using satellite technology as the smoke was too thick for this to be visible from the ground or air,” stated the press release.

Lightning is the suspected cause.

“The B.C. Wildfire Service will be fighting this fire; the RDKB EOC is monitoring this developing situation and will advise the public if concerns develop.”

No further details are available at this time.

Previous story
New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case
Next story
Dodging heavy smoke in Trail

Just Posted

Wildfire near Genelle

Located about 5km west of Genelle at 1600 metres

RDCK issues evacuation order to Deer Creek residents

Local state of emergency declared in the area because of Deer Creek fire

Delays on Highway 3 at Kootenay Pass

DriveBC reminding travellers the area is an active wildfire zone and warning of fallen debris.

Warfield pot parameters put into play

Warfield will permit two stores to set up shop in the village’s commercially zoned areas

Dodging heavy smoke in Trail

Recommendations for modifying outdoor activity and/or avoiding smoke are based on the “AQHI”

Social media, digital photography allow millennials to flock to birdwatching

More young people are flocking to birdwatching than ever, aided by social media, digital photography

Prime minister greeted by B.C. premier as cabinet retreat begins

PM Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan meet in advance of federal cabinet meetings in Nanaimo

Are your kids anxious about going back to school?

BC Children’s Hospital offers tips to help your children be mindful and reduce stress

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Meanwhile, appeal court dismisses Emily Blackmore’s appeal of guilty verdict

This trash heap in Vancouver could be yours for $3.9 million

Sitting atop 6,000 square feet, the home was built in 1912, later destroyed by fire

Team Canada’s next game postponed at Little League World Series

They’re back in action on Wednesday against Peurto Rico

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme

Said he and Trump arranged payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to influence the election

Former Trump aide Paul Manafort found guilty of eight charges

A mistrial has been declared for the other 10 charges against him

Canada’s team chasing elusive gold medal at women’s baseball World Cup

Canada, ranked No. 2 behind Japan, opens play Wednesday against No. 10 Hong Kong

Most Read