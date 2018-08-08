Wildfire visible from Hwy 3 between Salmo and Creston

A highly visible wildfire is burning two kilometers north of Highway 3 and about 26 km northeast of Creston, B.C.

The lightning-caused Blazed Creek Fire was discovered Tuesday, August 7 and has spread to an estimated 80 hectares.

Although the fire is visible from the highway, it is not impacting traffic.

The Southeast Fire Centre reports it is not an interface fire.

As of Wednesday afternoon 20 firefighters, three helicopters and 4 pieces of heavy equipment were on site. Crews along with heavy equipment and air support are working to protect critical infrastructure.

Wednesday afternoon the Regional District of Central Kootenay issued an evacuation alert for residences close to another Kootenay fire. People in the vicinity of the McArthur Creek Fire near Salmo were asked to be prepared to leave as a precaution as winds are expected to arrive in the next few days.

