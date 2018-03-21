Winning lottery ticket sold in Nakusp

Someone in Nakusp may have a lot more spare cash than they think.
The BC Lotteries Corporation has contacted the owners of Carson’s Corners, letting the general store know someone purchased a winning Lotto Max ticket there on December 22.
“They didn’t say the size of the prize, just that it was a ‘substantial amount’,” says Mike Smith, the grocery store owner.
The BCLC website says the jackpot on the December 22nd draw was about $60 million, but that was claimed by a Quebec resident.
However, there were about 21 lesser prizes of $1 million to be won, and not all of those have been claimed.
“So we hope everyone looks hard and can find that winning ticket,” says Smith.
People have 52 weeks to claim a winning ticket.