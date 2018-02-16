You’re definitely a dog if you were born in 1934, 1946, 1970, 1982, 1994, or 2006 — at least according to the Chinese lunar calendar. You’re known for being loyal, steadfast, sincere, and honest. You’re a great friend, compassionate in nature, and love helping others. Lucky numbers are 3, 4, 9. Purple, red, and green are considered lucky colours. Lucky flowers are roses and orchids. Katelyn Olson is a steadfast dog lover, no matter the pooch’s year of birth. She often volunteers her time to exercise and play with the Trail BCSPCA superstars that are up for adoption, like handsome husky Crook. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Year of the Dog

Feb. 16 begins Year of the Dog, according to the Chinese lunar calendar

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

Feb. 16 begins Year of the Dog, according to the Chinese lunar calendar

Previous story
Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Just Posted

Year of the Dog

Feb. 16 begins Year of the Dog, according to the Chinese lunar calendar

Trail council bumps pay, others set to follow

Compensation is at the discretion of the municipal councils and can widely vary

Greater Trail volunteers welcome for free tax program

For those eligible, the free program runs in five locations from 9-11 a.m. until April 23

Frozen in time

An end terminal remains frozen in time on a bluebird day at the top of Granite Mountain

St. Anthony’s no longer a church in Trail

The property has been sold for re-development into an office and living space

Canucks lose second straight game, falling 4-1 to Sharks

Daniel Sedin snags Vancouver’s only goal on a pass from Thomas Vanek

Concussion sidelines B.C. snowboarder from Olympics

Meryeta O’Dine will not compete in PyeongChang

All-B.C. Canadian Olympic women’s snowboard cross team comes home empty-handed

No Canadians reach final in women’s snowboard cross

Michelle Obama talks social media, raising daughters at Vancouver event

Former U.S. first lady spoke at an event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

VIDEO: Valentine’s Day extra sweet for rehabilitated shark

The North Pacific spiny dogfish was found by a beachgoer at Stanley Park

Trump team drops hints NAFTA end not imminent

Trump looks at renegotiation, not cancellation of NAFTA

B.C. high school student sent on assignment at Winter Olympics

Langley’s Kevin Kim has been hired to create promotional video with athletes in PyeongChang

Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Mother of another alleged victim of Codie Hindle speak about an investigation in 2011

Most Read