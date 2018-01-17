Keep an eye on your purse

Please let people of our town know that there is a woman going around to different stores and targeting them.

On Friday around 5 p.m. I was targeted in Trail Safeway by a young woman and the moment I wasn’t watching my cart she grabbed my purse and ran.

I have never felt so violated in all my years of living in this little city, which once felt so safe to be in.

Perhaps she has a story of misfortune or whatever, but she creates victims to those she attacks and causes much grief in their lives. These people need to realize that everyone has their own ups and downs in life and they should not take advantage of others by being so hurtful.

If anyone finds any identification belonging to me please turn it into the RCMP or put it in the mail. I have been robbed of my cell phone, driver’s license, care cards, credit cards (which have all been reported stolen). Passports for myself and my husband.

You see I have been a caregiver most of my life first raising our daughters and then looking after my husband who became disabled at 42, so you see everyone has their own ups and downs to deal with in life.

To the person who violated me please be accountable for your actions and return my stuff.

Gina Rosa

Trail