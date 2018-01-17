Gina Rosa of Trail warns others about a woman purse-snatcher in town.

Keep an eye on your purse

Letter to the Editor by Gina Rosa of Trail

Please let people of our town know that there is a woman going around to different stores and targeting them.

On Friday around 5 p.m. I was targeted in Trail Safeway by a young woman and the moment I wasn’t watching my cart she grabbed my purse and ran.

I have never felt so violated in all my years of living in this little city, which once felt so safe to be in.

Perhaps she has a story of misfortune or whatever, but she creates victims to those she attacks and causes much grief in their lives. These people need to realize that everyone has their own ups and downs in life and they should not take advantage of others by being so hurtful.

If anyone finds any identification belonging to me please turn it into the RCMP or put it in the mail. I have been robbed of my cell phone, driver’s license, care cards, credit cards (which have all been reported stolen). Passports for myself and my husband.

You see I have been a caregiver most of my life first raising our daughters and then looking after my husband who became disabled at 42, so you see everyone has their own ups and downs to deal with in life.

To the person who violated me please be accountable for your actions and return my stuff.

Gina Rosa

Trail

Previous story
Trump’s choice of words highlights his underlying perception of the world

Just Posted

Body discovered in burnt out car near Trail

Police report a body was found in the burnt out trunk of a 1999 Honda Civic

City of Trail cancels Friday markets

Three special Wednesday evening editions are planned for June, July and August

Power lunch

Trail Martial Arts instructors teach fitness kickboxing Monday through Friday

Investigations underway following fatalities on Highway 22

Other agencies involved can include the highway maintenance contractor

Eagle Riders donate to Endoscopy Campaign

Rossland Eagle Riders donated $3,400 the group raised through change jars

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

VISAC; Educating and empowering through art

Trail is the only local stop on the Breastfeeding Art Expo’s six-city tour of Interior B.C.

Body discovered in burnt out car near Trail

Police report a body was found in the burnt out trunk of a 1999 Honda Civic

VIDEO: B.C. Lions sign defensive back T.J. Lee to contract for upcoming season

The four-year veteran had a team-high four interceptions and 49 tackles last season with B.C.

How an immigrant to Canada helped Donald Trump prove his mental health

Test that cleared Trump was developed by doctor associated with McGill and Sherbrooke universities

Premier touches on multiple topics ahead of Asia trade trip

Housing and childcare are expected to be the focus of the BC NDP’s first budget in February.

UPDATE: Friends mourn boy, 15, killed in Vancouver shooting

John Horgan: ‘No stone is to be left unturned until we find the perpetrator of this heinous crime’

VIDEO: Explorers uncover Canada’s deepest cave in Fernie

The cave, named Bisaro Anima, was confirmed to have broken the record on New Year’s Day

Vernon to host largest Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in 2019

Games to be held Feb. 21-23, with more than 800 athletes expected to take part

Most Read

  • Keep an eye on your purse

    Letter to the Editor by Gina Rosa of Trail