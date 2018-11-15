Letter to the Editor from Don Birkenes of Trail

My grandfather, who I thought more of lately, fought in the First World War.

He came out alive because he went to a POW camp.

The Germans, inventive people that they were, were forced to come up with novel solutions to feed their prisoners. I’m not saying the Germans are to blame for the evils of the First World War. But my grandfather didn’t like their brown bread – too much fibre.

Thankfully that didn’t affect his kids.

My Mom and brother joined up for the Second World War and their youngest brother fought in the Korean War.

My grandfather and others in the Kootenays readily served their country and created a national pride in Canada.

May they rest in peace.

Don Birkenes

Trail