Train ride highlights Canada’s size and national economy

MP Richard Cannings reflects on train ride home to B.C. from Ottawa

When the House of Commons rose in late June, my wife and I decided to take the train home from Ottawa instead of flying straight back. It’s always been on my bucket list and I thought the trip would be a good way to unwind after a hectic June on Parliament Hill.

I had some trepidation—things can always go awry when you’re stuck inside with a hundred strangers for four days and nights, with no wi-fi, very little cellphone coverage, and almost no opportunity to escape outside for a walk.

But my concerns were completely unwarranted, and the four days flew by. The lack of digital connection to the outside world was a real blessing, forcing everyone to just watch the world go by, in our case the wonderful world of Canada.

We all know that Canada is a big place, but you can only truly appreciate that from the ground. That appreciation kicks in after the first day and night of travel, when you wake up and find you haven’t even got to Sudbury. After a full day in northern Ontario you go back to sleep, only to wake up and find out that you still haven’t reached Manitoba. A very big place.

I was constantly reminded of the great Arrogant Worms song “Canada is Really Big” that has the verse: “Our mountains are very pointy, our prairies are not; the rest is kind of bumpy, but man we’ve got a lot!”

We often had to pull over to let freight trains go by, resulting in late arrivals at stations along the route (some VIA trains have been more than 24 hours late when they finally reach Vancouver—ours was only four hours behind schedule!). The freights gave us a good view into our national economy, at least the products moving west into central Canada—potash, oil and grain from the prairies, carload after carload of British Columbia lumber, containers and cars coming from Pacific ports.

The conversations with a very diverse lot of fellow travellers from all over the world—including Australian businessmen, a British construction worker, an American rocket scientist, two young women on social assistance, a top nuclear physicist, a German train technologist, and many more—were also entertaining and illuminating. We didn’t solve all the problems of the world but we all learned a lot from each other.

It was good to get home, though. Home to this most beautiful part of our big, beautiful country.

On Canada Day I travelled across the riding, starting with flipping hundreds of pancakes in Grand Forks, then cutting two huge cakes at the Trail festivities, more cake in Rossland, and finishing with a big community street dinner in Naramata.

Summer vacations give us the opportunity to really explore this big country. And even if you don’t get a chance to take the train across Canada this year, we have world-class destinations here in British Columbia—Haida Gwaii, the Rockies, the beaches of western Vancouver Island, and of course the lakes, mountains, and vineyards of the Okanagan and Kootenays. Get out there and enjoy this big country!

Richard Cannings is the MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay

Previous story
Kootenay West MLA corrects Columbia River Treaty story

Just Posted

Search to resume for missing kayaker

Woman, 56, missing on Slocan River

Train ride highlights Canada’s size and national economy

MP Richard Cannings reflects on train ride home to B.C. from Ottawa

Trail quilters give with heart

More than 200 pillows have been donated to the Trail-based hospital for patient care and comfort

Slocan Valley ranches became WWII internment camps

Place Names: Bay Farm, Popoff, Harris Ranch, Nelson Ranch

Teeth-rattling tire trap in Trail could soon be filled

Trail Coun. Robert Cacchioni has heard many complaints and is bringing the issue to council

UPDATED: Semi-truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, of Calgary, is facing 29 charges in the collision that killed 16 people

VIDEO: Dog returned to owner after firefighters forced to break car window

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot behind Cultus Lake Waterpark Thursday

Former B.C. reporter says Trudeau apologized day after encounter at music festival

Woman confirms she was reporter in Creston Valley Advance editorial that alleges Trudeau groped her

Motorcyclist left hurt woman on side of B.C. highway after crash: RCMP

Woman may have been lying injured for a few hours near the Highway 97 intersection in Prince George

Judicial council offers up courses for judges on handling sex assault cases

Website includes 10 offerings focused on sexual assault law, as well as one on sexual assault trials

Friends of Shannon Falls victims pay tribute in heartfelt video

Megan Scraper, Alexey Lyakh and Ryker Gamble died after incident in provincial park

VIDEO: Wife of missing B.C. man pleads for his return

Police say the investigation continues for missing Vancouver Island man last seen almost two months ago

East Shore Kootenay Lake residents concerned about back-country proposal

But the proponents call the project “innovative, diverse, and sustainable”

Dean McKerracher announces election bid

Another East Kootenay mayor has announced they will stand for re-election this year.

Most Read

  • Train ride highlights Canada’s size and national economy

    MP Richard Cannings reflects on train ride home to B.C. from Ottawa