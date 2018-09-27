1994 singled out for defining moments in B.C. sports history

Victoria hosted the Commonwealth Games, Vancouver Canucks went to the Stanley Cup final and the BC Lions won the Grey Cup

A packed house at the University of Victoria watches the opening ceremonies at the 1994 Commonwealth Games. The region is trying to land the Games for 2022, but at least one municipality is reluctant to support the bid. Photo courtesy University of Victoria A packed house at the University of Victoria watches the opening ceremonies at the 1994 Commonwealth Games. The region is trying to land the Games for 2022, but at least one municipality is reluctant to support the bid. Photo courtesy University of Victoria

British Columbia has a rich history of hosting major sporting events and the BC Sports Hall of Fame is singling out one particular year with a number of defining moments that happened in 1994.

It was the same year the Vancouver Canucks went to the Stanley Cup Final, the BC Lions won the Grey Cup, and Victoria hosted the Commonwealth Games.

“It was a truly remarkable year in BC sport history in 1994 and one that will always be seen as something special by sports fans from across BC,” said Jim Lightbody, Chair of the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

“As story-tellers committed to celebrating the athletes, coaches, builders, teams and pioneers who have become parts of the fabric of our culture and heritage, we’re thrilled to have the chance to revisit these three ‘Defining Moments’ and the memories they created for us almost 25 years ago.”

READ MORE: Victoria group wants to bid on 2022 Commonwealth Games

READ MORE: Province will not fund Victoria’s Commonwealth Games bid

Whether it was Trevor Linden leading the Canucks to Game 7 against Mark Messier and the New York Rangers, the Lions home victory over Baltimore with a last second field goal by Lui Passaglia or the province hosting some of the world’s best athletes, each event will mark it’s 25th anniversary in 2019.

The 1994 BC Lions team have already been inducted as a team in the BC Sports Hall of Fame, but their historic win of the US-based Baltimore Stallions merited being singled out as a historical defining moment, according to a release from the HOF.

Members of all three groups will be represented at events in Victoria and Vancouver.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.