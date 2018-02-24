B.C. Games: Athletes talk Team Canada at PyeongChang 2018

From Andi Naudie to Evan McEachran there’s an Olympian for every athlete to look up to

What Olympian inspires you as an athlete?

That’s what we asked some of the youth competing at the 2018 B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops this weekend.

From Andi Naudie to Evan McEachran there’s seemingly an Olympian for every athlete to look up to.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Snowboarders sliding into fresh territory at B.C. Games

Just Posted

Tell the Times

Tell the Times is a web poll question based on one of our weekly stories

The post office confused Creston with Sirdar

Part 2: Officials puzzled when they received post office applications for both Creston and Sirdar

More snow for the West Kootenay

The latest Environment Canada forecast calls for Friday flurries

Stained glass windows and St. Anthony’s bell live on

Our Feb. 15 story generated much interest about the fate of the church’s memorial panes

100 days, 100 items

St. Mike’s class collects 100 items for the food bank in 100 days of school celebration

VIDEO: What you need to know today at the B.C. Games

B.C. Winter Games athletes work for gold in the last full day of competition

B.C. Games: Athletes talk Team Canada at PyeongChang 2018

From Andi Naudie to Evan McEachran there’s an Olympian for every athlete to look up to

Snowboarders sliding into fresh territory at B.C. Games

Athletes hit the slopes for first appearance as an event at the B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops

Looking back at the 1979 B.C. Games: Good memories, even better jackets

39 years later, Kamloops is hosting the Winter Games again, with some volunteers returning

OLYMPICS 101: Oldest and youngest Canadians to reach the podium

This year, Canada sent its most athletes in Winter Games history, here’s a look at record breakers

BCHL Today: Cowichan Caps play spoiler and Nanaimo wins 10th straight game

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Federal budget to unveil incentive for 5-week second parent leave: official

Goal behind the measure is to give parents more incentive to share child-rearing responsibilities

Notley says Alberta watching B.C. court bid closely, will get no free ride on it

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley ended the three-week ban on B.C. wine, calming the trade war

Trudeau ends troubled India trip in his comfort zone of hockey and youth

The players, 18-25, came to New Delhi from Ladakhi in northern India, as part of outreach program

Most Read