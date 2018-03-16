BC bronze for Glenmerry bowlers

Maclean Keraiff and Eliza Dawson roll to bronze at BC 5-pin bowling championship

Glenmerry Bowl’s Maclean Keraiff (left) and Eliza Dawson rolled their way to a bronze medal at the BC Youth 5-Pin Bowling championship in Kelowna and Vernon last week. The Trail duo actually finished tied for second, just two points back of Prince George that won gold. However, Keraiff and Dawson settled for bronze after a loss in a tie-breaker to the Nanaimo team - still, a great result.

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

Maclean Keraiff and Eliza Dawson roll to bronze at BC 5-pin bowling championship

