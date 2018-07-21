BC Games: Day 2 comes to an end

The weather heated up on Saturday and so did Zone 4 Fraser River at the 2018 BC Summer Games following the second day of action in the Cowichan Valley.
They now sit atop the medal standings after two full days of action, with some competitions still t0 come Sunday morning before the Games wrap up at noon, ahead of the Closing Ceremony, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Island Savings Centre.
Fraser River has 85 total medals and also the most golds with 30. They are followed by Vancouver-Coastal (74), Vancouver Island-Central Coast (63), Fraser Valley (47), Thompson-Okanagan (40), Kootenays (14), Cariboo-North East (14) and North West (3).
Hundreds of medals were handed out today, including:
Boys Pentathalon
Gold – Ty Stevenson, Maple Ridge
Silver – Nate Paris, Nanaimo
Bronze – Coltrane Davyduck, Langley
Boys Pole Vault
Gold — Adrian Price-Roberts, Lake Country
Silver — Issa Diaou, Kamloops
Bronze — Isaac Hamilton, Langley
Boys Hammer
Gold — Micheal Ogbeiwi, Surrey
Silver — Matthew Uliana, Vancouver
Bronze — Trent Perras, Campbell River
Girls 300m Hurdles
Gold — Alicia Bremer, Coquitlam
Silver — Krysthina Vlahovic, Surrey
Bronze —Meaghan Kujat, Salmon Arm
Boys 300m Hurdles
Gold — Praise Aniamaka, Surrey
Silver — Terence Cheung, Vancouver
Bronze — Adam Pederson, Surrey
Girls 1500m Steeplechase
Gold — Katelyn Stewart-Barnett, New Westminster
Silver — Isabella Brunoro, Coquitlam
Bronze — Madelyn Bonikowsky, Delta
Boys 1500m Steeplechase
Gold — Darius Mawji, Coquitlam
Silver — Henry Ruckman-Utting, Burnaby
Bronze — Cash Raymond, Surrey
Girls 80m Hurdles
Gold — Laysha Tunti, Surrey
Silver — Alicia Bremer, Coquitlam
Bronze — Emily Carlson, Cobble Hill
Boys 100m Hurdles
Gold — Thomas Ma, Vancouver
Silver — Praise Aniamaka, Surrey
Bronze — Adam Pederson, Surrey
Girls Javelin
Gold — Logan Unruh, Smithers
Silver — Noelle Yau, Vancouver
Bronze — Madison Paugh, Nanaimo
Boys Javelin
Gold — Luke Dirom, Campbell River
Silver — Connor Whitty, Revelstoke
Bronze — Jaden Knight, 100 Mile House
Girls Discus
Gold — Victoria Wideski, Richmond
Silver — Noelle Yau, Vancouver
Bronze —Rylee Crego, Richmond
Boys Discus
Gold — Michael Ogbeiwi, Surrey
Silver — Matthew Uliana, Vancouver
Bronze — Charanjit Nijjar, Surrey
Girls Shot Put
Gold — Jasmin Bhandal, Vancouver
Silver — Noelle Yau, Vancouver
Bronze — Logan Unruh, Smithers
Girls Triple Jump
Gold — Madison Paugh, Nanaimo
Silver — Kaitlyn Loo, Vancouver
Bronze — Ella Foster, New Westminster
Boys Triple Jump
Gold —Praise Aniamaka, Surrey
Silver — Taylor Sillars, Langley
Bronze — Ben Rossouw, Duncan
Boys Long Jump
Gold — Nicholas Monro, Langley
Silver — Mitchell Gibbs, Langley
Bronze — Adam Pederson, Surrey
Girls High Jump
Gold — Emma Deboer, Surrey
Silver — Ely Jo Kokayko, Kelowna
Bronze — Katelyn Stewart-Barnett, New Westminster
Girls 800 M
Gold — Juane Klaus, Chilliwack
Silver — Jade Lenton, Maple Ridge
Bronze — Skye Higgins, Vancouver
Boys 800 M
Gold — Matti Erickson, Nelson
Silver — Owen Pinto, Surrey
Bronze — Joseph Curtis, Coquitlam
Girls 200 M
Gold — Emma Cannan, Kelowna
Silver — Claire Bosma, Richmond
Bronze — Jaeland Cummings, Vancouver
Boys 200 M
Gold — Nicholas Monro, Langley
Silver — Mitchell Gibbs, Langley
Bronze — Harvir Panesar, Delta
Boys 4 x 100 Relay
Gold — Fraser Valley
Silver — Vancouver – Squamish
Bronze — Fraser River – Delta
Girls 4 x 100 Relay
Gold — Fraser River – Delta
Silver — Vancouver Island – Central Coast
Bronze — Thompson – Okanagan
Boys 4 x 400 Relay
Gold — Fraser River
Silver — Vancouver – Coastal
Bronze — Vancouver Island – Central Coast
Girls 4 x 400 Relay
Gold — Fraser Valley
Silver — Fraser River
Bronze — Vancouver Coastal
Female Special Olympics Shot Put
Gold — Amber Maher, Gibsons
Silver — Olivia Newman, Surrey
Bronze — Krista Grzybowski, Duncan
Male Special Olympics Shot Put
Gold — Devon Marsland-Anderson, Coquitlam
Silver — Thomas Rak, Surrey
Bronze — Allen Hahner, Duncan
Female Special Olympics Long Jump
Gold — Amber Maher, Gibsons
Silver — Olivia Neuman, Surrey
Bronze — Lauren Simpson, Surrey
Male Special Olympics Long Jump
Gold — Max Porcher, Lazo
Silver — Thomas Rak, Surrey
Bronze — Devon Marsland-Anderson, Coquitlam
Female Special Olympics 800M
Gold — Amber Maher, Gibsons
Silver — Olivia Neuman, Surrey
Bronze — Sandra Malku, Richmond
Male Special Olympics 800M
Gold — Matthew Groenke, Coquitlam
Silver — Thomas Rak, Surrey
Bronze — Matthew Burns, Mission
Female Special Olympics 200M
Gold — Olivia Neuman, Surrey
Silver — Amber Maher, Gibsons
Bronze — Sandra Malku, Richmond
Male Special Olympics 200M
Gold — Thomas Rak, Surrey
Silver — Matthew Groenke, Coquitlam
Bronze — Devon Marsland-Anderson, Coquitlam
Male/Female Special Olympics 4 x 100M Relay
Gold — Fraser River A
Silver — Fraser River C
Bronze — Vancouver Island – Central Coast B
Canoe/Kayak
Gold — Fraser Valley
Silver — Vancouver – Coastal
Bronze — Thompson – Okanagan
Canoe/Kayak – Girls C-1 2000M Open
Gold — Asha Senanayake, Vancouver
Silver — Anna Beaudry, Pemberton
Bronze — Abby Charlesworth, Langley
Canoe/Kayak – Boys C-1 2000M Open
Gold — Kenjiro MacMartin, Delta
Silver — Landon McQuarrie, Surrey
Bronze — Sebastian Rangel Ortega, Coquitlam
Canoe/Kayak – Girls C-1 500M Train to Train
Gold — Asha Senanayake, Vancouver
Silver — Anna Beaudry, Pemberton
Bronze — Abby Charlesworth, Langley
Canoe/Kayak – Boys C-1 500M Train to Train
Gold — Kenjiro MacMartin, Delta
Silver — Landon McQuarrie, Surrey
Bronze — Sebastian Rangel Ortega, Coquitlam
Girls K-1 2000M Open
Gold — Gillian Helliwell, Vancouver
Silver — Brin Nyvall, Victoria
Bronze — Teegan Letwin, Nanaimo
Boys K-1 2000M Open
Gold — Jackson Ali, Nanaimo
Silver — Rowan Davison, West Vancouver
Bronze — Stephen Wang, Maple Ridge
Boys K-2 500M Learn to Train
Gold — Fraser Valley
Silver — Vancouver – Coastal
Bronze — Thompson-Okanagan
Girls K-2 500M Learn to Train
Gold — Vancouver – Coastal
Silver — Fraser Valley
Bronze — Vancouver Island – Central Coast
Boys K-2 500M Learn to Train
Gold — Vancouver – Coastal
Silver — Fraser Valley
Bronze — Fraser River
Girls K-2 500M Train to Train
Gold — Vancouver Coastal
Silver — Fraser River
Bronze — Thompson-Okanagan
Boys C-2 500M Learn to Train
Gold — Vancouver Island – Central Coast
Silver — Fraser Valley
Bronze — Vancouver – Coastal
Girls C-2 500M Learn to Train
Gold — Vancouver Island – Central Coast
Silver — Fraser Valley
Bronze — Vancouver Island – Central Coast A
Boys C-2 500M Train to Train
Gold — Vancouver Coastal
Silver — Fraser River
Bronze — Kootenays
Girls C-2 500M Train to Train
Gold — Vancouver – Coastal
Silver — Kootenays
Bronze — Fraser Valley
Boys/Girls K-4 500M Open
Gold — Vancouver Coastal
Silver — Vancouver Island – Coastal
Bronze — Fraser River
Boys/Girls C-4 500M Open
Gold — Vancouver – Coastal
Silver — Thompson – Okanagan
Bronze — Fraser River
Boys/Girls Vaulting Division D – Canter – Combined – Day 1
Gold — Danae Moore, Langley
Silver — Cloe Comstock, Nelson
Bronze — Hailey Besse, Abbotsford
Boys/Girls Jumper Day 3
Gold — Danae Moore, Langley
Silver — Cloe Comstock, Nelson
Bronze — Hailey Besse, Abbotsford
Boys/Girls Jumper Day 1
Gold — Jesse Girard, Madeira Park
Silver — Katya Zanozin, Prince George
Bronze — Tiana Pavan, Port Moody
Boys/Girls Dressage Day 1
Gold — Emma Buhr, Terrace
Silver — Maegan Friess, Prince George
Bronze — Shannon Sutton, Surrey
Equestrian – Para
Gold — Tyler Woolley, Brentwood Bay
Silver — Kelsey Highsted, Sidney
Bronze — Zachary LaHay, Victoria
Girls Golf
Gold — Emily Li, Coquitlam
Silver — Ye Ji, Port Coquitlam
Bronze — Malaina Sidhu, Burnaby
Boys Golf
Gold — Adam Niles, Kamloops
Silver — John Paul Kahlert, Maple Ridge
Bronze — Willy Bishop, Victoria
Girls W1X 1000M Rowing
Gold — Sally Jones, Victoria
Silver — Hana Anderson, Delta
Bronze — Rachel Mehling, Delta
Boys M1X 1000M Rowing
Gold — Owen Marcovitz, Victoria
Silver — Frank Luo, West Vancouver
Bronze — Elijah Brown, Delta
Boys M2X 1000M
Gold — Vancouver Island – Central Coast
Silver — Vancouver – Coastal
Bronze — Fraser Valley
Girls W2X 1000M
Gold — Vancouver Island – Central Coast
Silver — Vancouver- Coastal
Bronze — Fraser Valley
Girls 200M Butterfly Swimming
Gold — Mary Paridaen VanVeen, Duncan
Silver — Sydney Meldrum, Victoria
Bronze — Jordan Vertue, Prince George
Boys 200M Butterfly Swimming
Gold — Jadyn Johnston, Williams Lake
Silver — Jack Hayhoe, Maple Ridge
Bronze — Marco Fong, Richmond
Boys 50M Freestyle Swimming
Gold — Lochlan Rogers, Qualicum
Silver — Pierson Piche, Kelowna
Bronze — William Swyers, Quesnel
Girls 50M Freestyle
Gold — Severen Parr, Langley
Silver — Abigail Jerome, Kelowna
Bronze — Bridget Burton, Mill Bay
Girls 200M Backstroke Swimming
Gold — Jordan Vertue, Prince George
Silver — Kaysha Bikadi, North Saanich
Bronze — Katelyn Schroeder, Langley
Boys 200M Backstroke Swimming
Gold — Jadyn Johnston, Williams Lake
Silver — Jordan Luis, Vancouver
Bronze — Pierson Piche, Kelowna
Girls 200M Freestyle Swimming
Gold — Severen Parr, Langley
Silver — Olivia Howse, Fernie
Bronze — Abigail Jermone, Kelowna
Boys 200M Freestyle Swimming
Gold — Lochlan Rogers, Qualicum
Silver — Daniil Savelev, Kelowna
Bronze — Pierson Piche, Kelowna
Girls 100M Butterfly Swimming
Gold — Abigail Jerome, Kelowna
Silver — Mary Paridaen VanVeen, Duncan
Bronze — Sydney Meldrum, Victoria
Girls 400M Individual Medley Swimming
Gold — Jordan Vertue, Prince George
Silver — Gracie Maryschak, Langley
Bronze — Sydney Meldrum, Victoria
Boys 400M Individual Medley Swimming
Gold — Niall Johnson, Chilliwack
Silver —Flyn Huber, West Kelowna
Bronze — Jack Hayhoe, Maple Ridge
Girls 400M Freestyle Swimming
Gold — Severen Parr, Langley
Silver — Jordan Vertue, Prince George
Bronze — Olivia Howse, Fernie
Boys 400M Freestyle Swimming
Gold — Jadyn Johnston, Williams Lake
Silver —Birpal Sraw, Victoria
Bronze — Luke Stewart-Beinder, Maple Ridge
Girls 100M Breaststroke Swimming
Gold — Meagan Corrigan, Kelowna
Silver — McKinley Thomas-Perry, Duncan
Bronze — Sydney Meldrum, Victoria
Boys 100M Breaststroke
Gold — Liam Wallich, Kaleden
Silver — Nicholas Huang, Surrey
Bronze — Jake Gysel, Kamloops
Boys/Girls 150/200M Individual Medley
Gold — Caden Hyde, Chilliwack
Silver — Senna Entner, Vernon
Boys/Girls 50/100M Breaststroke
Gold — Nicole Fast, Victoria
Silver — Hannah Trimble, Quesnel
Bronze — Callum Robertson, Victoria
Boys/Girls 50/100M Backstroke
Gold — Caden Hyde, Chilliwack
Silver — Hannah Trimble, Quesnel
Bronze — Senna Entner, Vernon
Female Special Olympics 100M Individual Medley
Gold — Clara Kodweiss, Qualicum Beach
Silver — Mikyla Carlow, Youbou
Male Special Olympics 100M Individual Medley
Gold —Justin King
Female Special Olympics 100M Backstroke Swimming
Gold — Kayla Willms, Coquitlam
Silver — Clara Kodweiss, Qualicum Beach
Bronze — Shayne Blandin, Qualicum
Synchronized Swimming AG 11-12 Solo
Gold — Ashley Sonnichsen, Nelson
Silver — Brooke Sonnichsen, Nelson
Bronze — Rona Dizayee, Richmond
Synchronized Swimming AG 13-15 Solo
Gold — Maia Bell-McLenan, Victoria
Silver — Daisy Vasquez, Coquitlam
Bronze — Yameng (Moe) Zhang, North Vancouver
Synchronized Swimming AG 13-15 Figures
Gold — Naomi Madokoro, Burnaby
Silver — Elizabeth Tatarnikov, Coquitlam
Bronze — Maia Bell-McLenan, Victoria
Synchronized Swimming AG 11-12 Figures
Gold — Brooke Sonnichsen, Nelson
Silver — Ashley Sonnichsen, Nelson
Bronze — Rona Dizayee, Richmond
Synchronized Swimming AG 13-15 team
Gold — Fraser River
Silver — Vancouver Island – Central
Bronze — Thompson – Okanagan
Synchronized Swimming AG 13-15 Duet
Gold — Fraser River
Silver — Thompson – Okanagan
Bronze — Vancouver Island – Central Coast
Boys Towed Water Sport 14-16years Wakeskate
Gold — Carter Newton, Nanaimo
Silver — Jordan Smith, North Vancouver
Bronze — Ryan Crema, North Vancouver
Girls Towed Water Sport 14-16years Wakeskate
Gold — Sophia Turner, North Vancouver
Silver — Sera Watson, North Vancouver
Bronze — Courtney MacDonald, Kelowna
Boys 14-17 years Wakeboarding
Gold — Hunter Smith, North Vancouver
Silver — Carter Newton, Nanaimo
Bronze — Ryan Crema, North Vancouver
Girls 14-17 years Wakeboarding
Gold — Sera Watson, North Vancouver
Silver — Tegan Jeffery, Nanoose Bay
Bronze — Sophia Turner, North Vancouver
Boys 10-13 years Wakeboarding
Gold — Maxwell Jeffery, Nanoose Bay
Silver — Jakob Taylor, New Westminster
Bronze — Teagan Robertson, Burnaby
Girls 10-13 years Slalom
Gold — Lucas Pinette, Williams Lake
Silver — Lincoln Richards, Victoria
Bronze — Matt Pinsonneault, Penticton
Triathlon Boys Duathlon
Gold — Lincoln Hoel, West Kelowna
Silver — Brody Wright, Vernon
Bronze — James Needham, Kelowna
Triathlon Girls Duathlon
Gold — Jamie Harker, Victoria
Silver — Tayla Ingram, Summerland
Bronze — Kasha Vitoratos, Kamloops
Boys Super Spring Triathlon
Gold — Lincoln Hoel, West Kelowna
Silver — Brody Wright, Vernon
Bronze — Bradley Christison, Victoria
Girls Super Sprint Triathlon
Gold — Jamie Harker, Victoria
Silver — Tayla Ingram, Summerland
Bronze — Kasha Vitoratos, Kamloops