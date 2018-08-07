BC Sr. Men’s Baseball Championships: Orioles grounded, Bulldogs reclaim provincial crown

Burnaby Bulldogs reclaim provincial baseball title from Coquitlam Angels

The Trail AM Ford Orioles bowed out of the 2018 BC Senior Men’s Baseball Championship in Victoria on Sunday, while the Burnaby Bulldogs reclaimed another provincial title.

The Orioles fell to the 2016 champion Bulldogs, 2-1, in a close opening game at Lambrick Park on Saturday, before getting pummelled by Victoria Mavericks 1 in an afternoon game, 12-0.

A total of eight teams competed in the round-robin format that saw Trail’s pool comprised of Victoria Mavericks 2, Nanaimo, and Burnaby, while Division B held 2017 champions Coquitlam, as well as Kamloops, Ladysmith, and Victoria Mavericks 1.

Burnaby eked out another victory against the Nanaimo Coalminers 3-2, before shutting out Victoria 2, 11-0, Sunday to wrap up the round robin, while Trail lost 10-0 to the Coalminers to go 0-3 and end its run.

The Angels also went undefeated with a 4-1 win over the Mavericks 1, a 7-0 drubbing of Ladysmith, and a 10-7 defeat of the Kamloops Sun Devils.

As a result, the Bulldogs and the Angels received byes into the semifinal, where Burnaby dispatched Victoria 2 in a 3-0 final, and Coquitlam defeated Nanaimo 5-0.

In a rematch of the 2016 and 2017 final, the Bulldogs pitching was untouchable as Burnaby shut out the defending champion Angels 4-0 to reclaim the provincial prize.

