Kole Lind has inked an entry level deal with the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze) *** Local Caption ***

BC WHL player signs with Canucks

Kelowna Rockets top scorer this season, Kole Lind, signs NHL entry level deal with Vancouver

Kelowna Rockets veteran Kole Lind has signed his first NHL contract.

The Vancouver Canucks announced today that they have signed Lind to a three-year entry level contract.

Lind, 19, was drafted by the Canucks in the second round, 33rd overall, in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

The Shaunavon, Saskatchewan native is in his third full season with the Rockets. Lind has appeared in 197 games where he has racked up 79 goals and 135 assists for 214 points.

Lind has improved his points per game in each of his three seasons with Kelowna.

In his rookie campaign he played in 70 games collected 14 goals and 27 assists for 41 points. Last season he played 70 games, scored 30 goals, and added 57 assists for a team leading 87 points. So far this season, Lind is leading the Rockets in points with 35 goals and 50 assists for 85 points in 51 games played.

Lind and the Rockets are back in action Friday night when they take on the Silvertips in Everett. Puck drop is at 7:35pm.

The team returns home to Kelowna on Saturday when they host Dan Lambert and the Spokane Chiefs. Puck drop for that one is at 7:05pm.

