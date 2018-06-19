BCHL announces changes for 2018 season

The BCHL brings in shootout to overtime equation

The BCHL announced changes to overtime and icing following its annual general meeting earlier this month.

The rules changes will be in place for the 2018-19 season.

There will be a new format for overtime in the coming season. If teams are tied at the conclusion of regulation, they will proceed directly into five minutes of 3-on-3 hockey. If a winner is still not determined, a three-player shootout will follow with more shooters as necessary to determine a winner. This overtime procedure follows exactly that of the NHL.

Previously, the teams would play one 4-on-4 five-minute period, followed by a 3-on-3 five-minute period if the game remained even. If the game remained tied at the end of the second OT, each team would receive one point. The new format effectively does away with the tie column in the league standings.

The BCHL will incorporate hybrid icing for next season. Up to this point, the BCHL has used automatic icing for pucks shot in from beyond the centre line. The new system mimics the rule currently in place NHL, introducing a race for the puck to determine if icing will be whistled or not.

The dates of the 2018 Bauer BCHL Showcase will be Sept. 20,21, and 22, which is a Thursday-Friday-Saturday on the calendar. Once again, Prospera Centre in Chilliwack will be the host location. Unlike last season however, both sheets of ice at the arena will be in use to allow the event to run over three days instead of five.

All of these changes will take effect for the start of the 2018-19 season which commences on the second weekend of September this year.

Previous story
Three junior hockey players injured starting campfire
Next story
Ninth annual Kids Triathlon roars out of the starting blocks

Just Posted

Nelson council approves cannabis business selection system

City staff will use a scoring matrix using 10 criteria

Torch lit in Cranbrook to start countdown to BC 55+ Games

The Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games will take place Sept. 11-15

Aboriginal Day in Trail

Passion, pride and culture were on brilliant display at Gyro Park on Sunday

More early childhood education spaces at Selkirk College

Grant helps college add 24 new seats over two years

Unregulated private land logging continues near Nelson at Cottonwood Lake

Sunshine Logging of Kaslo is cutting on private land in the area of Giveout Creek Road

Homeless people living on ‘Surrey Strip’ move into modular housing

BC Housing says 160 homeless people are being moved into temporary Whalley suites from June 19 to 21

Fake attempted abduction not funny to B.C. neighbourhood residents

Two teenage boys won’t face criminal charges after scaring girl

Mosquitoes out in full force already? Blame the weather

But a B.C. mosquito expert says the heat wave will help keep the pests at bay

Man pleads not guilty in 1987 slayings of B.C. couple

William Talbott of SeaTac was arraigned Tuesday in Snohomish County Superior Court

New GOP plan: Hold kids longer at border – but with parents

Move would ease rules that limit how much time minors can be held with their parents

Without a big data strategy, Canadians at risk of being ‘data cows’

Presentation said artificial intelligence could give Facebook and Amazon even more power

Five B.C. families stuck in Japan as Canada refuses visas for adopted babies

Lawyer points to change in American policy around adoptions from Japan

It may be ‘lights, camera, action!’ for talented B.C. doctor

Rob Forde is waiting to hear if he’ll become The Basement Doctor in his own reality show

Police find capsized boat near Tofino, 3 men still missing

Five men were aboard the boat when it sank off Vancouver Island early Monday morning

Most Read