BCMML: Ok Rockets eke out two wins from Kootenay Ice

Major Midget Kootenay Ice look to make up ground against Thompson Blazers this weekend

The games can’t get any closer for the BC Major Midget Kootenay Ice, but at some point Kootenay will need to come out on the winning end after losing a pair of home games against the Okanagan Rockets on the weekend.

The Ice earned a point on Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss, before falling 3-2 in regulation on Sunday at the Cominco Arena.

In Saturday’s match, Okanagan chased Kootenay the whole game until the extra frame when, with 17 seconds remaining in overtime, Ben King beat Ice goalie Jake Kemp for the Rockets’ 4-3 victory.

Dawson Creek native Mason McLeod put the Ice up 1-0 midway through the first period on a setup from Kody Stewart and Ryan Bennett, but the Okanagan answered three minutes later on King’s first goal of the game.

Kootenay went up 2-1, when Adam Pipe converted a pass from Erik Delaire for his ninth goal of the season at 8:49 of the second period. But the Rockets again replied with a goal from Brendan Boyle to tie the game heading into the third period.

Kootenay’s Nate Ingram wired a shot off the cross bar and in for his first goal of the season to put the Ice up 3-2 with 15:12 to play in the third period. However, the lead was short-lived as the Rockets battled back and tied it on a power-play goal by Nolan Corrado at 9:21 to force the overtime.

In Sunday’s match up, after a physical first period, the Ice battled back from a 2-0 deficit to tie it in the second period on goals from Pipe and Jackson Bohan, a Cranbrook product.

But, the Rockets’ Rayman Bassi scored what proved to be the winning goal with 4:34 to play in regulation, and the Ice couldn’t find the equalizer.

It was Kootenay’s seventh straight one-goal game, and fifth straight loss, two in OT. Over that span the Ice are 2-3-0-2, and the weekend losses combined with a North Island Silvertips 5-4 victory over the Thompson Blazers dropped the Ice into ninth spot, two points back of the ‘Tips for the eighth and final playoff spot.

However, Kootenay has two games in hand on North Island, and will need to count points when they travel to Kamloops to face the Blazers this weekend.

Previous story
Smoke Eaters host Langley Rivermen and Coquitlam Express
Next story
Province marks 40th anniversary of BC Games

Just Posted

Bullying young refs, is this what we want in B.C. minor hockey?

Greater Trail Minor hockey referee denounces post-game confrontation with parent

More potholes than usual around Trail

Winter conditions have created the perfect storm for Highway 3B craters

Quick road repair

Workers finished up a paving repair in downtown Trail on Wednesday

Looking for something to do in Trail this weekend?

Smoke Eaters on ice two days, seniors dance and tasty student fundraiser on Saturday

B.C.’s top doctor cites ‘trial batch,’ as possible link to rash of drug overdoses

Health officials speculate on reasons for nine overdoses in five days in the Interior

VIDEO: RCMP puppy contest starts with a name, ends with a bond

Mounties are relying on B.C.’s most creative to help out with new names

Former B.C. Mountie found guilty in 5 indecent assault cases

A Kamloops judge found a ex-Mountie guilty of assaulting five boys in the late 1970s and early ’80s

Province marks 40th anniversary of BC Games

The games, which began in 1978, are returning to Kamloops for a third time

Alberta premier ramps up oil pipeline battle with B.C.

No more electricity discussions with B.C., Rachel Notley says

West Kootenay teacher reprimanded for threatening, shaming students

Fred Barisenkoff admitted to several instances in which he ridiculed and embarrassed students

Police actions justified in incident involving B.C. officer’s death: IIO

Independent Investigations Office concludes its inquiry into Abbotsford case

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

‘That pipeline is going to get built:’ Trudeau dismisses B.C.’s Trans Mountain move

Prime Minister says the project is in the national interest and will go ahead

Most Read