Beaver Valley Nitehawks grind out two points from weekend tilts

After two losses, the Beaver Valley Nitehawks end weekend on high note with win over Spokane Braves

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks salvaged a pair of points from its three-game weekend with a 4-1 victory over the Braves in Spokane on Sunday.

Following a big win against the Fernie Ghostriders in its lone game on opening weekend, Beaver Valley had a tough schedule in Week 2 with games against the Columbia Valley Rockets, Nelson Leafs and Spokane Braves.

Related Read: Beaver Valley Nitehawks ready for trifecta

In a wild match, the Hawks fell to the Rockets at home on Friday 8-6, then lost a close 3-2 tilt to the Nelson Leafs Saturday. However, on Sunday, the Nitehawks bounced back as forward Reece Tambellini scored twice and B.V. netminder Noah Decottignies stopped 36 shots for the Hawks second win of the season.

The pace of play was quick and even through two periods, and with time winding down in the middle frame Hawks’ defenceman Paul Leroux notched his first of the season on the power play when he wired a Bradley Ross pass by Spokane goalie Ben Waslaski to put B.V. up 2-0 for what proved to be the game winner.

The victory lifts the Hawks to 2-2-0-0 good for second spot in the Neil Murdoch Division behind Nelson who has won four straight to start the season.

Ryan Crisalli put the Nitehawks on the board with a power-play goal at 4:42 of the first period on a set up from Ross and Quaid Anderson.

After Leroux’s goal made it 2-0, Spokane ramped up the pace in the third firing 21 shots at the B.V. net. However, Tambellini counted goals two and three of the season just over three minutes apart to give B.V. a 4-0 lead.

A Spokane goal from Nate Wilson with 7:53 remaining spoiled the shutout bid for Decottignies, who has been solid in net for B.V. with two wins, a 2.02 GAA, and a .928 save percentage. The Braves outshot Beaver Valley 37-29 and went 1-for-4 on the power play, while Beaver Valley was 3-for-4 with the extra man.

Saturday’s game against the Leafs in Nelson was a spirited affair and decided by a penalty-shot late in the second period. With the score tied 2-2, Nelson forward Jackson Zimmerman was slashed while breaking in all alone on Decottignies and awarded a penalty shot. The Stettler, Alta. native walked in and fired a high shot that beat the B.V. goalie for what proved to be the eventual game winner.

Nelson got into penalty trouble early with a warm-up violation, then back-to-back penalties to Easton Jolie and Alex Erichuk put B.V. on a 5-on-3 power play. However, bad timing for Beaver Valley saw Jolie step out of the box and hit Ryan Piva with a breakaway pass. Piva made no mistake scoring his sixth goal of the season to give the Leafs the lead at 12:56 of the opening period.

Piva, a Trail native, is entering his third season with the Leafs and has been impressive in the early going.

“I think part of it is confidence,” Leafs head coach Mario DiBella told the Nelson Star. “He’s grown into his body, he’s a great listener, he asks what he can do better all the time and takes those suggestions out on the ice and puts them to good use. He’s a fine young man and we’re lucky to have him. If he continues at this pace I think someone from the BC Hockey League will be knocking on his door.”

Jolie made it 2-0 at 9:03 of the first to put Nelson up 2-0, as the Leafs outshot B.V. 9-5 in the period. However, B.V. found it’s stride in the second with Nathan Ingram scoring his first of the season on a quick snapshot from left faceoff circle. Crisalli tied it up five minutes later with the teams playing 4-on-4 beating Nelson goalie Caiden Kreitz over the shoulder.

The Hawks had their chances to tie it in the third, but could not beat Kreitz or capitalize on a 5-on-3 man advantage, as Nelson held on for the 3-2 victory.

Nelson outshot B.V. 32-26, with both teams going 0-for-8 on the power play.

In Friday’s match, B.V. forward Ross scored twice and added two assists, but the Nitehawks couldn’t hold onto a 6-5 lead early in the third, falling 8-6 to the Rockets at the Hawks Nest.

The high energy, back-and-forth match saw the lead change seven times, and was ultimately decided by a Zachary Giabobbo power-play goal with 2:55 to play to make it 7-6. An empty netter with a minute to play iced it for the Rockets.

Jared Stocks had a big game for B.V. scoring twice and adding an assist and Brock Wallace also pitched in with three points on a goal and two assists. Tambellini also scored for Beaver Valley.

Jacob Romanowski got the start stopping 24 of 31 shots for the Nitehawks, while Ty Grant had 29 saves for the Rockets.

Beaver Valley is on the road this weekend and play the Kamloops Storm on Friday and the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Saturday.

Previous story
Around the BCHL: Merritt forward Mathieu Gosselin is BCHL Player of the Week
Next story
Greater Trail athletes excel at 55-plus BC Games

Just Posted

Participation by women in West Kootenay/Boundary elections up slightly

More running than in 2014, but about same number as 2011

More burning prohibitions rescinded in southeast B.C.

Category 2 and 3 fires will be permitted in Southeast Fire Centre as of 1p.m. on Wednesday.

High hazard in downtown Trail

Roofing work began early Monday morning at the Trail Memorial Centre

Second hospital road part of plan, says Trail mayor

Martin was in Whistler last week for the UBCM; city delegation met with health ministry

Syringa Creek fire ‘being held’

The fire has burned 3193 hectares; Deer Creek fire is also “being held” at 3849 hectares

B.C. RCMP turn to Const. Scarecrow to shock speeders into slowing down

New addition will watch over drivers from a Coquitlam median for first-of-its-kind pilot in Canada

B.C. home to 1/3 of Canada’s overdose deaths in first 3 months of the year

There were 1,036 overdose deaths in the first three months of the year, with 94 per cent accidental

B.C. candidate moves from hospice care to council race

He beat terminal cancer twice and entered hospice when he decided to run for council.

Canadian tobacco exec pushes back against vaping health concerns

A warning from Interior Health about the unknown health risks of vaping is getting a partial rebuke

Ministry of Agriculture commits $300,000 to help B.C. farmers obtain land

B.C. Land Matching Program supports access to affordable farmland for young farmers

Canadian air force short 275 pilots

Attrition outpaces recruitment and training claims Air Force

Teacher suspended after physically shushing, saying ‘shut up’ to student

Grade 5 student reported feeling ‘confused and a little scared’

A B.C. society helps to reforest Crown land after wildfires

Forest Enhancement Society of BC focuses on wildfire mitigation and the reforestation

B.C. marijuana workers may face U.S. border scrutiny

Cannabis still illegal federally south of the border

Most Read