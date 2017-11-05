Beaver Valley Nitehawks grounded in pair of weekend games

The B.V. Nitehawks manage just two goals in pair of losses to Eddie Mountain Division rivals

Fernie Ghostriders netminder Broc Merkyl makes a big save on Beaver Valley Nitehawks forward Christian Macasso to backstop the Ghostriders to a 4-2 victory on Saturday at the B.V. Arena. Jim Bailey photo.

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks stumbled out of the November gate falling to the Creston Valley Thunder Cats 1-0 on Friday and the Fernie Ghostriders 4-2 Saturday night at the Hawks Nest.

Following an undefeated October in which the Hawks won nine straight games, the Hawks looked to continue that roll into November but ran into a couple of hot Eddie Mountain Division goaltenders on the weekend.

The Ghostriders Brendan Nemes netted a hat trick on Friday and Montrose native Mitch Titus had three helpers to lead the team to a big win over the Hawks.

Nemes opened the scoring on the power play when Titus fed the Calgary product wide open in front, and Nemes buried the puck in the open net at 14:21 of the first period.

The Nitehawks replied on their own power play after a hooking call sent Derek Green off. Pointman Kevan McBean found Aidan Browell down low, and the 17-year-old Fruitvale product made a great no-look back pass to Blake Sidoni on the doorstep to tie it at 1-1 at 3:56.

The Nitehawks continued to press, but Ghostriders goalie Broc Merkyl stopped all 15 shots in the second period as Fernie took a 2-1 lead on a Keelan Saworski blast from the point for another power play goal.

B.V. had a number of great opportunities including a short-handed breakaway by McBean and a wide open look by Christian Macasso but were stymied by Merkyl, as the Hawks outshot the Ghostriders 29-14 through two periods.

Midway through the third period a Karsten Jang penalty gave Fernie another power play. Nemes netted his second of the night breaking down the right wing and using the defenceman as a screen to beat Hawks goalie Liam Coulter glove side for a 3-1 lead.

Sidoni cut the lead to one just over a minute later on a blast from the right circle, but Nemes completed the hat trick on another great setup from Titus for his eighth of the season to ice it for the Ghostriders.

B.V. outshot Fernie 38-24 and went 1-for-6 on the power play while Fernie capitalized three times on seven power-play ops. Tommie McConnachie was named Player of the Game for the Hawks and Nemes for Fernie.

On Friday, Creston goalie Levi Mitchell stopped all 34 shots for the 1-0 shutout victory. Justen James scored the game’s only goal with 5:24 to play in the second period to hand the Hawks their first loss in 10 games.

B.V. outshot Fernie 34-24 with Hawks goalie Owen Sikkes getting the PoG nod, while Mitchell earned the honour for the Thunder Cats.