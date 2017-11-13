Beaver Valley Nitehawks split weekend games, take on Braves Tuesday

The Nitehawks host Spokane Tuesday night in their first season match-up against division rival

A trip to the East Kootenay ended a string of four straight games against Eddie Mountain Division teams for the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on the weekend.

The Nitehawks beat the Golden Rockets 6-2 on Friday night, but lost their third of the four games in a 7-2 setback to the Kimberley Dynamiters on Saturday.

B.V.’s Dylan Heppler opened the scoring at 16:46 of the first period, netting his 12th of the season on the power play on a set up from Jaxen Gemmell and Dylan Kent.

However, the Dynamiters exploded for four straight goals before the period was out with former Nitehawk Brett Roberts tying it, and Nicholas Graham, Cam Russell, and Brock Palmer giving Kimberley a 4-1 lead and chasing Hawks goalie Owen Sikkes at the end of one.

B.V. pushed back in the second outshooting Kimberley 12-5 but couldn’t beat Dynamiters goalie Cody Campbell. Brant Mack beat Liam Coulter with 3:12 to play in the middle frame, and Devon Langelaar and Brandt Bertola rounded out the Dynamiters scoring in the third, with Kent replying for the Nitehawks.

Kimberley outshot Beaver Valley 32-21, and went 2-for-5 on the power play, while the Hawks went 1-for-6.

On Friday, the Nitehawks fired 56 shots at the Golden goal on their way to victory. Bradley Ross scored twice and Evan Gorman notched the winning goal with 2:40 remaining in the opening frame for the Hawks first victory in November.

Ryan Taylor and Nick Runnalls netted back-to-back goals for the Rockets to cut the lead to 3-2, but Jake Huculak, Tommy McConnachie and Gemmell answered for the Hawks and the 6-2 final.

Sikkes was the game’s away star stopping 24 shots, while Colton Iwaschuk earned the honour for Golden.

The unconventional schedule has seen the Nitehawks play every team in the Eddie Mountain and Neil Murdoch Divisions at least once – except the Spokane Braves. That game goes tonight at the Beaver Valley Arena.

The 5-14-1-0 Braves have struggled this year, but are coming off a 3-0 victory over the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Sunday, and will face a Nitehawks team that is also on a downward trend following an unbeaten October.

The puck drop for tonight’s Nitehawks-Braves match up goes at 7 p.m. at the Hawks Nest.

Previous story
Prince George Spruce Kings third-period comeback ends Trail Smoke Eaters streak
Next story
Team B.C. wins second straight bronze at nationals

Just Posted

Meteorite fragments found near Crawford Bay

The pieces came from the fireball that exploded over Kootenay Lake in September

Remembrance Day in Trail

A crowd of a few hundred gathered at the Trail Cenotaph Saturday morning

Armoury’s namesake a Kootenay hero in every sense

Perhaps few know the details of the man for which the Trail Armoury is named.

Flippant use of military terms skewers reality of war

Editor’s note: This column originally ran in 2013 but remains relevant today if not more so

Coyotes spotted in Trail neighbourhoods

aggressive interaction on Tuesday in Sunningdale prompted a late-night alert by WildsafeBC.

B.C. says 50-50 pot tax split with feds not good enough, province needs more

Ottawa is proposing an excise tax of $1 per gram of marijuana or 10 per cent of final retail price

VIDEO: Amazon to launch a new Lord of the Rings series

Online mega-retailer has been looking for a show to rival Netflix’s Game of Thrones

‘Canada needs a better approach:’ Health groups want alternatives to opioids

Groups say best way to reduce opioid addiction is to not prescribe them

Former Team Canada, Team USA hockey captains announce daughter’s birth

Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu’s daughter was born Nov. 5

VIDEO: Camera records brazen daylight theft of parcel

Langley family releases surveillance footage to alert others

Battle lines drawn over B.C. electoral reform referendum

Premier John Horgan says rural voters will be protected

Hundreds attend community memorial in Fernie

The City of Fernie hosted the community memorial to honour Hornquist, Smith and Podloski

Global carbon pollution on the rise

Global carbon pollution rises after three straight flat years

Magnitude 6.5 quake hits Costa Rica

A magnitude 6.5 quake hits Costa Rica coast, shakes San Jose capital

Most Read