Former Pride Gym fighter Charles Bisset lands an elbow against Andy Murad in his defence of his WBC Muay Thai title in L.A. on Saturday. Submitted photo. Former Pride Gym fighter Charles Bisset lands an elbow against Andy Murad in his defence of his WBC Muay Thai title in L.A. on Saturday. Submitted photo.

Bisset loses WBC title defence by split decision

Pride Gym fighter Charles Bisset suffered a setback on Saturday losing his WBC Muay Thai title belt

Pride Gym fighter Charles Bisset lost the WBC Muay Thai title on Saturday by split decision to Andy ‘Merciless’ Murad at the WCK Cali-30 at the Marriott Hotel in Burbank, Calif.

The normally gracious Bisset was not happy with the result and, while he gives Murad credit for a great fight, the final outcome did not add up.

“I feel like I got ripped off, I feel like I got robbed,” said Bisset. “But that’s the fight game.”

It was the 17th victory for the 35-year-old Murad, whose mixed martial arts skills came into play during the match as he tied up the Retallack native in a clinch through much of the early going.

“He’s a really tough dude, but it was not a pleasant fight to watch for anybody,” said Bisset. “I took zero damage. He didn’t hurt me with anything, he just tried to put me up against the ropes the whole fight.”

Bisset was looking for his eighth straight victory and 29th win, and he broke through in the third round with a hard elbow which opened a cut over Murad’s eye. The eyebrow continued to bleed, and the ringside doctor interrupted the fight multiple times to check the cut, but Murad was allowed to continue.

“The doctor stopped it in the middle of the fight three times, which was annoying, because it gave him a chance to recover.”

Bisset felt he dominated the match in final three rounds of the five-round bout, while Murad made several wild attempts to connect but landed few blows.

In particular, Bisset questions the count of controversial judge, Cecil Peoples, who was named one of the five “worst judges in MMA history” by bleacherreport.com. Peoples is notorious for his questionable calls and was also the only judge to have the Canadian, Bisset, on the losing end of his title win over Casey Greene in July.

“I respect the judges, but I personally feel like I didn’t lose that fight. It’s disappointing but I feel like I won, it was just a really bad decision.”

The West Kootenay native and former Pride Gym fighter plans to be back in the ring for another title bout in December.

To follow Bisset’s journey, go to charles_ valhalla_bisset on Instagram.

