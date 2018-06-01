(wikimedia.org)

Blue Jays baseball games in Tagalog language coming to OMNI Television

It’ll be the company’s first-ever baseball broadcast in a third language

First it was hockey game broadcasts in Punjabi, and now baseball in Tagalog.

OMNI Television announced Friday it will air Toronto Blue Jays games with play-by-play in Tagalog, the national language of the Philippines.

“Building on OMNI’s already diverse and wide range of programming, Canada’s baseball team is coming to OMNI Television with Saturday games in Tagalog on OMNI.2, OMNI BC, OMNI Alberta and OMNI Regional,” the Rogers-owned network says in a press release.

“Offered nationally on all digital basic television packages, Blue Jays on OMNI builds on the success of OMNI’s Hockey Night in Canada: Punjabi Edition series to further increase the unique programming offerings to Canada’s ethnic and third-language communities through the addition of even more premium sports programming.”

Blue Jays on OMNI will air home and away games live every Saturday, using Sportsnet’s feed, a press release states. “More details, including on-air commentators and date of the first broadcast, will be announced at a later date.”

It’ll mark the company’s first-ever baseball broadcast in a third language, according to Manuel Fonseca, a director with Rogers Media.

“At OMNI, we recognize the need for diverse programming that connects our viewers to all facets of Canadian culture, and through leveraging the power of our combined assets at Rogers Media, we’re building on an already strong and dynamic schedule that weaves together the best in world-class multilingual content.”


