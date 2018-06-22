Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna suspended for 75 games

Lawyer Domenic Basile leaves old city hall after appearing in court on behalf of accused Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna in Toronto on Monday, June 18, 2018. The 23-year-old pitcher was charged with one count of assault by Toronto police early last month. He was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball, in accordance with the league’s domestic violence policy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin.

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has suspended Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna through Aug. 4 for violating the league’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

MLB announced the suspension — which is retroactive to May 8 and will cover a total of 75 games — in a release on Friday. The league says Osuna has agreed not to appeal the suspension and he will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the joint policy board of MLB and the players’ association.

The 23-year-old Osuna is facing an assault charge and had been on paid administrative leave by MLB since being arrested last month.

The Blue Jays said in a statement that they “support the decision by the Commissioner’s Office.”

Statement from the Toronto Blue Jays regarding Roberto Osuna pic.twitter.com/Utmt48QSqL — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 22, 2018

Osuna appeared in 15 games (15 1/3 innings) for Toronto this season, allowing 16 hits, five runs and one walk while earning nine saves. He has not pitched since May 6, two days before he was put on administrative leave.

He is 8-13 with a 2.87 earned-run average and 104 saves over four seasons with the Blue Jays.

READ MORE: Robert Osuna not expected to appear in court

“I don’t have much of a reaction other than you take what MLB does and trust that and live with that and let it go through its course,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said before Friday night’s road game against the Los Angeles Angels. “We knew something was coming down. Actually, it took a while. Hopefully it all gets worked out on both sides and everyone gets the help they need and everything works out fine.”

Osuna’s lawyer, Domenic Basile, said in court in Toronto Monday that Osuna intends to plead not guilty to the assault charge. Osuna’s case is scheduled to return to court July 9.

Gibbons was asked if knowing the length of the penalty helps the team.

“I guess that helps,” Gibbons said. “We’ve kind of moved past that anyway and made do with what we’ve had.”

Osuna will lose about $2.54 million of his $5.3 million salary.

THE CANADIAN PRESS