Brandt awarded Athlete of the Year at RMC

Trail native Riley Brandt is the first rookie to claim the Tommy Smart Cup as the Royal Military College (RMC) Male Athlete of the Year since legendary basketball player Kevin Dulude earned it in 2000-01. Brandt joined the Paladins hockey team this season and immediately made an impact on the ice. Tying an RMC record, Brandt led the nation in scoring this season with 21 goals, and tacked on 12 assists. At the end of the season, Brandt was named the Ontario University Athletics East Rookie of the Year, a member of the U SPORTS and OUA East All-Rookie teams, as well as an OUA East First Team All-Star.

