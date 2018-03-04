Castlegar Rebels beat Beaver Valley Nitehawks 4-1 in Game 7

The Castlegar Rebels scored three unanswered goals en route to a 4-1 win over the Beaver Valley Nitehawks in Game 7 of their KIJHL Murdoch Division semifinal.

With the Sunday afternoon home ice win, the Rebels head to the division final against the Nelson Leafs, who survived their own Game 7 over Grand Forks on Saturday.

Edward Lindsey scored twice for Rebels including the eventual game winner, five minutes into the second period, to break a 1-1 deadlock.

The Rebels opened the scoring in the first period when Chris Breese fired it back and through the gap, assisted by Shawn Campbell and Ren Mason to take a 1-0 lead after one period.

The Nitehawks’ Dylan Kent, assisted by Kevan McBean and Dylan Heppler, tied things up quickly on the power play in the second after the firing the puck into the top left corner over Curt Doyle’s shoulder And into the Castlegar cage.

Soon afterwards Lindsey deflected a shot from John Moeller and sent it flying past Hawks goalie Liam Coulter, putting the Rebels back in the lead.

Tanner Costa pushed the Rebels lead to two goals ripping off a shot from a neat little play set up by Breese and Campbell late in the period.

The Nitehawks tried to mount the comeback in the third, but the Rebels kept up the pressure throughout, out shooting B.V. 44-25.

When the Nitehawks took two penalties late in the period Lindsey skated past three Nitehawks, straight at the net and iced the game and series win with his second marker.

The Rebels will face the Nelson Leafs in the second round starting on Tuesday.

Chris Breese scores on a wrister. (John K. White/Castlegar News)