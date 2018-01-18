Former Smoke Eater goalie earns NCAA honour

Former Smoke Eater and current RPI goalie Linden Marshall was named goaltender of the week in the ECAC division of NCAA Div. 1 hockey.

TROY, N.Y. – ECAC Hockey has announced its weekly men’s hockey award winners and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s hockey student-athlete Linden Marshall has been named Goaltender of the Week after helping the Engineers to a 1-1-1 record in three league games last week.

A freshman from Victoria, B.C., Marshall posted a 1.61 goals against average and a .950 save percentage in the three contests. He led the nation in total saves, turning away 95 of the 100 shots he faced, including a career-high 45, in a 2-2 tie with Harvard on Tuesday. He also had 19 in a 2-1 overtime over St. Lawrence on Friday and 31 in a 3-0 loss to then-No. 3 Clarkson on Saturday (which included an empty-netter).

Marshall has appeared in 16 games for the Engineers this season, including 15 as a starter. A former member of the Trail Smoke Eaters, he has a 2.98 goals against average and a .911 save percentage. In 905:55 minutes, he has 459 total saves, stopping more than 40 in a game twice and more than 30 nine times.

As a Smoke Eater, Marshall emerged as the number-1 starter in his second year, playing in 30 games and registering a 2.86 GAA, and .917 save percentage, in leading Trail to its first playoff appearance in six years, and first playoff series victory in 10.

In nine ECAC Hockey games (8 starts), Marshall is 2-3-2 with a 3.05 goals against average and a .911 save percentage, stopping 267 of 293 shots. He ranks sixth in conference save percentage and third in total saves.

The Engineers (4-16-4; 3-9-2 ECAC Hockey) are on the road this weekend, traveling to Brown and Yale on Friday and Saturday respectively.