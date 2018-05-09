Former Smokies coach and GM Cam Keith hired by Chiefs, headed to RBC Cup

Cam Keith landed on his feet as an assistant coach for the Chiefs and a berth into the RBC Cup

Cam Keith

Cam Keith will get one more shot at the Wenatchee Wild as the former Trail Smoke Eaters coach was hired by RBC Cup hosts the Chilliwack Chiefs on Monday.

Keith will join the team as the Chiefs assistant coach to new head coach Brian Maloney after another bizarre firing of Chilliwack head coach and GM Jason Tatarnic one week prior to the puck drop at the RBC on Saturday.

Similar to Keith’s firing three days after losing out to the Wild in the BCHL semifinal, Chiefs President Glen Ringdal has yet to state why Tatarnic was relieved of his duties, while the Chiefs prepared for the RBC Tournament.

The Province newspaper tried to pry an answer out of Ringdal to no avail, although he did refer to, “many factors affecting the players, the club and the community”, but did not elaborate.

As for Keith, the Nelson native took over as Trail’s head coach and GM in June 2016, and led the Smoke Eaters to two straight playoff appearances. Trail had it’s best showing in more than a decade, clawing its way to the Interior Division final this season before succumbing in five games to eventual BCHL and Doyle Cup champion Wenatchee.

“I am deeply honoured and excited to join the Chilliwack Chiefs coaching staff,” said Keith in a release. “It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate in the RBC Cup.”

Previously, Keith coached the ECHL Cincinnati Cyclones. He and Maloney are well-acquainted, having played against each other in the American Hockey League, NCAA, and BCHL and will now work together to coach the host team through the RBC Cup tournament.

Keith, a former Smoke Eater player, posted a 58-47-2-9 record with Trail as coach and GM, and will kick off the RBC Cup behind the Chilliwack bench against Interior Division rival, the Wenatchee Wild, at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Rounding out the RBC Cup line up are the Ottawa Jr. Senators, Steinback Pistons, and the Wellington Dukes.

Previous story
B.C. lefty James Paxton no-hits Blue Jays in 5-0 Mariners win
Next story
Former B.C. NHLer becomes head coach of Carolina Hurricanes

Just Posted

Critter Day crawls to Beaver Creek Park

Critter Day will be back at Beaver Creek Provincial Park, south of Trail, from 1-5 p.m.

Junior Dragons Den winners named

This year’s Junior Dragons Den competition had over 60 submissions

Bears back in Trail neighbourhoods

WildSafeBC advises homeowners and tenants to manage their attractants now

Nelson restricts drive-thru hours

A&W won’t be able to operate 24-7

Midway underway in Trail

Silver City Days runs from May 9 to May 13

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

Police shooting on Vancouver Island stemmed from carjacking in Okanagan

Man was fatally shot during arrest attempt Tuesday at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo

Did you get the B.C. emergency alert?

B.C. had first round of emergency alert testing on cellphones, radio and broadcast

B.C. cab driver has tip of finger bitten off by ‘irate’ passenger

The incident took place in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island

UPDATE: Guilty verdict for woman in animal-cruelty case after 82 animal seized

Two years probation and 100 hours of community service for Surrey woman Xin (Ivy) Zhou

Sex assault trial underway for former political candidate known for crazy video

Wyatt Scott of Mission accused of inappropriately touching a female employee

NHL Young Stars return to Okanagan without Calgary or Edmonton

Young Stars tournament returning to Penticton without Calgary and Edmonton.

Indigenous leaders pitch sustainability to Kinder Morgan shareholders

Shareholders passed a Union of BC Indian Chiefs proposal at meeting

Most Read