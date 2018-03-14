Glenmerry Bowl hosts Special Olympics regional qualifier

Over 100 bowlers, coaches and supporters rolled into Glenmerry Bowl on the weekend for the five-pin bowling Regional Qualifiers.
Trail played host to 15 teams from Nelson, Cranbrook, the Elk Valley, Castlegar, Grand Forks, and Creston for the two-day competition that included a banquet on Saturday night.
The impressive turnout also showcased many high-rollers with Cranbrook bowler James McFarlane posting a high-score of 305 on Saturday.
But in the end, Elk Valley took top spot in Division A, with Trail Team 1 consisting of Stuart Hawton, Maria Veltri, Paula Prough, and Sherry Altrogge coming in second place, and the Castlegar Bashers in third.
In Division B Cranbrook and the Castlegar Smashers tied for first place with Grand Forks and Nelson-1 in second and third place. Nelson 2 won Division C, Cranbrook-3 came second, and Nelson-3 third.
Results (based on points above average):
Division A:
1st: Elk Valley + 303
2nd: Trail 1 +174
3rd: Castlegar Bashers + 139
4th: Trail 2 +106
5th: Cranbrook 1 -90
Division B:
1st: Cranbrook 2 +448 tie
1st: Castlegar Smashers +448 tie
2nd: Grand Forks -67
3rd: Nelson 1 -143
4th: Creston -172
Division C:
1st: Nelson 2 +236
2nd: Cranbrook 3 +220
3rd: Nelson 3 +45
4th: Trail 3 +15
5 th: Trail 4 -116