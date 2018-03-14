Glenmerry Bowl hosts Special Olympics regional qualifier

Close to 100 bowlers competed in the Special Olympics Region 1 Qualifier at Glenmerry Bowl this week

Close to 100 Special Olympics-BC bowlers rolled into Glenmerry Bowl on the weekend to compete in the Regional Qualifiers including the Trail 2 team consisting of (from left): Coach Jacob Plett, Stephanie Henley, Jordon Thompson, Bob Lattanzio and Lou Mazzei (missing Cody Simmons).

Over 100 bowlers, coaches and supporters rolled into Glenmerry Bowl on the weekend for the five-pin bowling Regional Qualifiers.

Trail played host to 15 teams from Nelson, Cranbrook, the Elk Valley, Castlegar, Grand Forks, and Creston for the two-day competition that included a banquet on Saturday night.

The impressive turnout also showcased many high-rollers with Cranbrook bowler James McFarlane posting a high-score of 305 on Saturday.

But in the end, Elk Valley took top spot in Division A, with Trail Team 1 consisting of Stuart Hawton, Maria Veltri, Paula Prough, and Sherry Altrogge coming in second place, and the Castlegar Bashers in third.

In Division B Cranbrook and the Castlegar Smashers tied for first place with Grand Forks and Nelson-1 in second and third place. Nelson 2 won Division C, Cranbrook-3 came second, and Nelson-3 third.

Results (based on points above average):

Division A:

1st: Elk Valley + 303

2nd: Trail 1 +174

3rd: Castlegar Bashers + 139

4th: Trail 2 +106

5th: Cranbrook 1 -90

Division B:

1st: Cranbrook 2 +448 tie

1st: Castlegar Smashers +448 tie

2nd: Grand Forks -67

3rd: Nelson 1 -143

4th: Creston -172

Division C:

1st: Nelson 2 +236

2nd: Cranbrook 3 +220

3rd: Nelson 3 +45

4th: Trail 3 +15

5 th: Trail 4 -116