The J.L. Crowe Hawks baseball team beat all-comers during the weekend invitational tournament at Butler Park. Teams from Kelowna’s Mount Boucherie School, Cranbrook’s Mount Baker Secondary and a team from Castlegar took part in the tourney. The host Hawks rolled to a perfect 3-0 record capped off by a 15-3 win over Mount Baker in the finale Sunday afternoon. Pete Pasqualotto got the final win for the Hawks. As its spring season nears a close, the team heads to Cranbrook next weekend for a rematch with Mount Baker.