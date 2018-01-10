Kootenay Savings Super League Curling: Bedard back on top

The Kootenay Savings Super League was back in action after the holiday break.

First place was on the line with Team Ken Fines versus Team Bedard Excavating skipped by Deane Horning. Team Bedard was forced to take one in the first, then stole one in the second when Fines last rock crashed on a guard. Skip Ken made no mistake in the third with a perfect come around tap for two. Horning attempted a run back double take-out for three in the fourth, that just overcurled, but still counted one. Facing three Bedard buried stones, Fines attempted a runback raise of his own in the fifth, that also overcurled, for a Bedard steal of three. With a similar situation in the sixth end, a determined Fines, made a perfect raise take-out to score a field goal, then stole a single in the sixth, to tie the game at 6-6. Team Bedard hung on for the victory as Horning had an open hit for two with his last rock, and an entertaining 8-6 win.

Team Russ Beauchamp and Team Desiree Borsato engaged in a low scoring tight battle. Skip Desiree manufactured a deuce in the fourth end, then forced Beauchamp into a single to be all tied 3-3 after five. Skip Russ was slightly heavy on his last rock draw in six, allowing Team Borsato a free draw for two. Again Beauchamp could only manage a single with the hammer in seven, but Russ saved his best draw for his last, burying it perfectly on the button that Skip Des couldn’t remove for a steal of one and an exciting 5-5 tie.

Team Bill van Yzerloo was facing a short-staffed Team Heather Nichol, skipped by Jan Kambick. After blanking the first, skip Bill made a delicate come around tap for two in the second. Team van Yzerloo took advantage of some inconsistent Team Nichol play, stealing deuces in the third and fourth ends. Facing five guarded opposition stones with her last rock in the fifth, Skip Jan elected to play an outside hit and roll off her own stone, making it almost perfect, only to lose the measurement for another steal, and an 8-0 van Yzerloo win.

Team Jill Winters was up against Team Marcus Partridge. Partridge forced Winters to take one in the first, then blanked the next two ends, before things went sideways, and a Winters steal of four in the fourth. Team Partridge tried to claw their way back with a deuce in five, followed by a steal in the sixth, but Skip Jill sealed the win with a perfect come around tap for three in the seventh for an 8-3 victory.

Team Darrin Albo was in tough against Team Myron Nichol. The teams traded singles to start, before Skip Myron made a great cross-ice double score four in the third. With Nichol leading 6-2, Skip Darrin closed the gap with a soft hit for two in six, and was looking to steal the seventh before Myron made another double take-out to count two himself. Team Nichol then ran Team Albo out of rocks for an 8-4 win.

Team Sitkum IT had the bye.