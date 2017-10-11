Kootenay Savings Super League slides into new season

A robust Kootenay Savings Super League got back in the hack this past week.

The Super League is healthy and growing welcoming back former teams Desiree Borsato, Jill Winters and Marcus Partridge to last years line up of Albo, Beauchamp, Fines, Horning, Nichol Men and Ladies, Salviulo and Van Yzerloo for an 11-team league.

Team Desiree Borsato took two in the first against Team Ken Fines, then stole a single. After taking a deuce in the third, Fines set up a steal of three in the fourth with hit and roll double behind cover that Skip Dez couldn’t get to. Borsato looked to tie the game in the fifth, but her free draw for two picked for only a single and a 5-4 Fines lead after five. Fines engineered a three spot in the sixth, then after Borsato blanked the seventh, ran the opposition out of rocks in the eighth for a hard fought 8-4 win.

Team Marcus Partridge and Team Bill Van Yzerloo waged a great close battle, with Van Yzerloo gaining the upper hand with steals in the second and fifth ends for a 5-1 lead. Partridge made a perfect wide come around tap for two in the sixth, then a cross ice double to limit Bill to one in the seventh, before Team Van Yzerloo ran them out of rocks in the eighth for a tight fought 6-3 win.

Team Heather Nichol was in tough against Team Darrin Albo, with both rinks trading singles to start. Nichol looked to take the advantage with a steal of two in the third, but Albo came right back to tie the game in the fourth. With Albo clinging to a 5-4 lead, newcomer, Dan (Devo) Devine, skipping the Nichol rink, made two perfect skinning port draws for two in the seventh, but Albo countered with a perfect freeze in the eighth that Devine couldn’t remove, leading to a free draw for the 7-6 Albo win.

Team Myron Nichol started fast against Team Jill Winters, scoring one then stealing three when Winters’ last rock picked in the second. Winters hit the board and the ice in the third, falling down during her slide, but still made a double take-out for two, closing the gap to 4-2. But it was all Nichol after that, taking two in the fourth, then stealing the fifth and sixth ends for a handshaking 9-2 win.

Team Russ Beauchamp looked to have a steal in the first end against Bedard Excavating, with one buried on the four foot, before skip Deane Horning made a perfect cross ice double to lay two. Facing three in the second, Beauchamp’s last rock draw just nicked a guard giving Team Bedard a large steal of three. Beauchamp made a nice come around tap for one in the third, but couldn’t get any momentum going, as Bedard Excavating scored in the next ends for a 9-1 win.

The Kootenay Savings Super League goes every Thursday in the Trail Curling Club at 7 p.m. Visitors and fans are welcome.