Lucchini earns PoW, Trail players put up big numbers

Michigan Tech Huskies senior Jake Lucchini was named the WCHA Offensive Player of the Week this week, while a number of other players with Trail ties also excelled.

Lucchini, a Trail native and former Smoke Eaters captain, had five points (2-3-5) in two games, leading Michigan Tech to a road sweep at Ferris State. The Huskies forward had a pair of assists Friday, setting up the first and third goals of the game in an eventual 5-4 victory.

Tech’s co-captain then matched his season high with a three-point effort Saturday, factoring in a trio of second-period tallies as the Huskies erased a 3-1 deficit to win, 4-3.

Lucchini played 168 regular-season games in the BCHL over three seasons in Trail, including a breakout year in 2014-15 where he had 83 points (35-48-83) in 58 games.

Other former Smoke Eater notables include Luke Santerno who leads the Bentley Falcons in scoring with two goals and 10 assists in nine games, and likewise for Nick Halloran who has four goals and nine points in 10 matches to lead Colorado College. Trail native Craig Martin had a great start to the season scoring two goals and seven points in his first five games for the Quinnipiac Bobcats, while 2018 third round NHL Draft pick, Seth Barton, leads all defencemen on the UMass Lowell River Hawks with five points in 10 games, and is the co-leader in pims with 17.

In the American Hockey League, Greater Trail products Travis St. Denis and Connor Jones stepped it up for the Brideport Sound Tigers last week. The Tigers swept its three games to put the New York Islanders affiliate in second place in the Atlantic Division.

Bridgeport extended their winning streak to seven games with a 4-2 win against the first place Charlotte Checkers on Sunday, thanks to a winning goal by Jones early in the final frame. Jones, a former Beaver Valley Nitehawk, owns the best plus/minus on the team, +5, while contributing three goals this season.

St. Denis, meanwhile, collected three goals and one assist over the three games including a two-goal performance in a 7-3 win over the Binghamton Devils on Wednesday. He also scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Providence Bruins on Saturday. St. Denis, a former Smoke Eater, is tied for fourth in Tigers team scoring with six goals and 12 points, and the five-foot-seven, 170-pound centre has also put up an impressive 25 penalty minutes.