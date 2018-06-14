B.C. woman completes highline walk in heels

Mia Noblet and two other athletes were invited to try a tricky walk in China

This walk was 55 metres, a relatively short one for Noblet who can be seen in centre. Her world record is 614 metres. Photo submitted

Anyone who thinks walking in heels is difficult should ask Mia Noblet for advice.

The Nelson native and current owner of the women’s highline record was invited to Zhangjiajie, China, for a short but difficult walk earlier this month.

Noblet, France’s Mimi Guesdon and Faith Dickey of the United States were asked to walk 55 metres on a slackline 60 metres off the ground.

They each had three attempts to walk the one-inch wide line while wearing a pair of heels.

Noblet, who in April set a new world record with a 614-metre walk in Brazil, finished her China walk on her first try in 22 minutes 36 seconds. Guesdon failed her first attempt but completed her second in just 9:24, while Dickey failed to cross on all three attempts.

Related:

Mia Noblet breaks own highline world record in Brazil

Over the abyss: Mia Noblet is always a step away from death

 

Nelson’s Mia Noblet was invited to China to walk a highline…in heels. Photo submitted

Previous story
2026 would be a historic sports year for Canada
Next story
FIFA World Cup preview: First game begins, last preview with Group H

Just Posted

The only firestorm in Trail was on social media

Power outage set off alarms at Teck Trail; company says no fire or flooding

Signs needed to draw in Silver City sightseers

Council is working on a plan to give tourists a heads up on new attractions like the Trail museum

Asbestos removal from old Trail landmark set to begin

Trail council awarded the first stage of Union Hotel demo this week, a $300,000 remediation contract

Lots to see and do at Gyro Park in Trail

Music the Park, Smoke n Steel Car Show and Indigenous Peoples’ Day at Gyro Park

Nelson council bans being a nuisance on the street

Also prohibited: obstructing a sidewalk

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

Thousands call on politicians to end gang violence after Surrey teens murdered

‘We have to do something’ says organizer of ‘WAKE UP!’ event outside Surrey City Hall Wednesday

FIFA World Cup preview: First game begins, last preview with Group H

Colombia’s James Rodriguez poised to repeat his success from 2014 World Cup in Group H

You can own a castle in Vancouver – for $2.3 million

Head-turning home up for sale in Fraserhood neighbourhood

B.C. woman completes highline walk in heels

Mia Noblet and two other athletes were invited to try a tricky walk in China

Federal agriculture minister doesn’t close door on tweaking supply management

U.S. has made it clear it wants Canada’s control over price, supplies of dairy, eggs, chicken gone

Halifax 12-year-old called 911 to complain about their salad, RCMP say

Mounties say dispatchers received a call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday

Duchess Meghan makes first joint appearance with queen

The queen and the Duchess of Sussex, as Markle is now known, travelled by a special royal train

Nelson’s Jennifer Craig wins Leacock award

Craig suffered a stroke before the ceremony and is currently in hospital

Most Read