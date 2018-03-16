Salmon Arm community cheers on Natalie Wilkie as she wins first gold medal

Natalie Wilkie and Emily Young’s podium finishes bring Team Canada’s medal count up to 24 in the 208 Paralympics,putting Canada in thrid place in the overall standings. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The hometown came out in force to cheer on Paralympic skier Natalie Wilkie at the SASCU Recreation Centre as she raced her way to the gold medal in the Women’s 7.5km Classic, Standing at the 2018 PyeongChang Paralympics. Wilkie finished the race with a final time of 22:12.2 while fellow Canadian Emily Young finished in the bronze medal spot with a time of 22:13.9.

These two medals bring Team Canada up to a medal count of 24, putting them in third place behind the team of Neutral Paralympic Athletes and the United States.

The room was filled with excited cheers and deafening applause as Wilkie came upon the finish line with a clear lead on the competition. It was soon confirmed by officials that Wilkie claimed the gold and it was obvious by the energy in the room that the community is extremely proud of the young skier.