Smoke Eaters forward, Ghirardosi, commits to Bobcats

Tyler Ghirardosi secures his post-BCHL career with commitment to Quinnipiac

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Tyler Ghirardosi has committed to Quinnipiac University for the 2019-2020 season.

The 18-year-old, Montrose native made a name for himself during his rookie season with the Smoke Eaters, scoring 19 goals and adding 21 assists in 57 games.

Ghirardosi also added eight goals and two assist in 12-playoff games, including a highlight reel goal against the Penticton Vees in which he flashed strong hands and stick-handling ability.

The Smoke Eaters forward announced his commitment via Twitter saying, “Proud and excited to announce my commitment to play college hockey at Quinnipiac University, I would like to thank everyone that’s helped me along the way! #Bobcats”

Quinnipiac is part of the ECAC Hockey and plays in a prestigious division that includes Brown, Clarkson, Colgate, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton, Rensselaer, St. Lawrence,Union and Yale.

Ghirardosi joins a long line of local products who played for the Bobcats including Kellen and Connor Jones, Travis St. Denis, Craig Martin, and Scott Davidson.

The former Beaver Valley Nitehawks will join the team in 2019-20, which is likely to feature West Kelowna Warrior forward Mike Lombardi (Committed 2018-19) Prince George Spruce Kings forward Ethan de Jong (Committed 2019-20) Surrey Eagles forward Desi Burgart (Committed 2018-19) Victoria Grizzlies forward T.J. Friedmann (Committed 2018-19) and Wenatchee Wild defenceman Nicholas Kent (Committed 2019-20).