Trail Smoke Eaters goalie Adam Marcoux was named the BCHL Player of the Week on Monday. Jim Bailey photo.

Smoke Eaters goalie Adam Marcoux earns BCHL Player of the Week honour

Trail Smoke Eater goalie wins 3-of-4 and stops 139 shots for Player of the Week honours in BCHL

Trail Smoke Eaters goalie Adam Marcoux has been named the BCHL Player of the Week the league announced Monday.

Marcoux had the busiest week of any BCHL netminder in recent memory as he started all four Smokies games, winning three of them. During that span, the Calgary native faced 149 shots and turned away 139 of them for a .933 save percentage.

Marcoux was particularly brilliant in a 2-1 victory over the Wenatchee Wild last week, making 40 saves and earning first star honours.

“He’s been amazing, and you have to give a lot of credit to him (for Trail’s resurgence),” said Trail Smoke Eaters coach and GM Cam Keith. “He had a lot of those performances in Cowichan where he wasn’t getting the win, so 41 shots isn’t a lot for him, he’s used to getting 50 or 60.”

The 19-year-old netminder followed that with 32 saves in a 3-2 road win in Coquitlam and a 5-2 victory in Langley, where he made 38 saves and was named third star. His fourth start of the week brought 29 more saves in an overtime loss to Surrey.

It is the third time a Trail Smoke Eater has been awarded PoW honours with Kale Howarth getting the nod in the first week of October and Levi Glasman in early November.

In nine games with Trail since coming over from Cowichan Valley, Marcoux is 5-3, has a .912 save percentage and is third in the BCHL with 1,724 minutes played.

“The people here are great, and the organization is great,” said Marcoux about his time in Trail. “There’s so much history in this place and they really do things right here, and that’s what I love about this place.”

Marcoux and the Smoke Eaters are back in action this weekend as they travel to Penticton on Friday, then return home to play the Merritt Centennials on Saturday at the Cominco Arena with the puck drop at 7 p.m.

