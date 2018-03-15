Smoke Eaters Howarth and Glasman earn All-Star nods

The BCHL released its All-Star selections on Wednesday with two Smoke Eaters making the cut

Two Trail Smoke Eaters forwards were selected to the BCHL All-Star teams on Wednesday.

Smoke Eater’s co-top-scorer Kale Howarth was selected to the First All Star Team and linemate Levi Glasman earned a spot on the All-Rookie Team as voted on by play-by-play broadcasters across the league.

Howarth finished the season with 24 goals and 62 points in 44 games, coming second overall in points per game, 1.41, and Glasman, an 18-year-old Red Deer native, led all rookies in goals, 24, and was second in points, 52, in 53 games.

Joining Howarth on the First All Star Team are forwards Jasper Weatherby of the Wenatchee Wild and Alex Newhook, Victoria Grizzlies; defencemen Cooper Zech, Wenatchee, and Jonny Tychonick, Penticton; Ty Taylor from the Vernon Vipers earned the goaltending spot.

Glasman was joined by Newhook and Keaton Mastrodonato of the Alberni Bulldogs as All-Rookie forwards, while Nick Leivermann of the Vees and Layton Ahac from the Prince George Spruce Kings got the nods at defence, and the Wild’s Seth Eisele between the pipes.

Second All-Star Team selections include forwards: John Wesley, Surrey Eagles, Ty Westgard, Surrey Eagles, and A.J. Vanderbeck, Wenatchee Wild. Defencemen Michael Ufberg, Vernon Vipers, and Slava Demin, Wenatchee Wild. Goalie Adam Scheel, Penticton Vees.