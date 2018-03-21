Led by coaches Rhonda Chandler and Chris Kuchar, the Special Olympics-BC Trail Roadrunners floor hockey team is heading to Kelowna this weekend for the Regional Qualifier at Mount Boucherie Secondary on Saturday, where they’ll take on teams from across the Kootenay and Okanagan Regions. Jim Bailey photo.

Special Olympics BC-Trail Roadrunners compete in Regional Qualifier

SOBC Trail floor-hockey players travel to Kelowna in search of a berth into the provincials

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

SOBC Trail floor-hockey players travel to Kelowna in search of a berth into the provincials

Previous story
Carter Jones scores in OT to lift Smoke Eaters to victory over Vees

Just Posted

Carter Jones scores in OT to lift Smoke Eaters to victory over Vees

Smoke Eaters win Game 3 overtime thriller over Penticton Vees in Interior Division semifinal

Coyote destroyed in Trail

Control your attractants, says West Kootenay Conservation Officer

Just ‘more red tape’

Local business person offers opinion on proposed gun legislation

Trail Kiwanis donates to youth at-risk program

Trail Kiwanis donated $1,000 to support students enrolled in the unique outdoor learning program

Smokies back on home ice tonight

The puck for Game 3 drops tonight at 7 p.m. in the Cominco Arena

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

Golden Knights win 4-1, remain undefeated against Canucks

Vegas gets points from 12 players in dominating effort versus Vancouver

Alberta budget plans for Trans Mountain expansion

Finance Minister Joe Ceci says expected revenues will be factored into budget forecasts

Future princess Markle practised at Lower Mainland pistol range

‘Meg my day’ says British tabloid

Proposed gun bill attacked by gun owners and shooting victims

The federal government tabled the bill today in order to tighten the sale and tracking of firearms

New anti-radicalization centre in the works for B.C.

Centre aims to help ‘vulnerable individuals on the path to radicalization’ before they turn to crime

B.C. bravery, public service honoured by Governor General Julie Payette

UVic basketball coach Kathryn Shields inducted into Order of Canada

Sea lion with rope wrapped around neck saved by Vancouver Aquarium

Steller sea lions are a species of special concern and some populations are endangered in parts of Alaska

B.C. can learn from Washington’s wine industry growth

Winery owner cites importance of industry collaboration

Most Read