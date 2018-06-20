Trail Hockey Club Society announces scholarship recipients

Trail Hockey Club Society awards 14 Greater Trail players scholarships for post-secondary education

The Trail Hockey Club Society’s (THCS) hard work and dedication paid off handsomely for numerous Greater Trail players looking to continue their education.

This past month, the society handed out over $61,000 in scholarships to current and former players pursuing a post-secondary education.

“As you know, these funds were made possible from our fundraisers and the 50/50 draws held at each (Trail Smoke Eaters) home game,” said THCS president Tom Gawryletz. “We want to thank the fans and all those that support our events.”

The cooperation of Smoke Eaters owners Rich and Annie Murphy enabled the Society to run the 50/50 draw, and with the record crowds, the THCS raised over $90,000 from the popular draw, most of which went into the scholarship fund.

In all, 14 scholarships were awarded to players from the Trail Smoke Eaters, Beaver Valley Nitehawks, and Major Midget Kootenay Ice.

The bursaries for each player ranged from $1,000 to $6,000 depending on potential costs of the program and the post-secondary institution.

Gawryletz was happy with the number of players that applied, but was also surprised at many of the groups that didn’t take advantage of the opportunity.

There were no applications from the Female Wildcat hockey players, Greater Trail Minor Hockey, or young officials, who are also eligible for the program, said Gawryletz.

“I was really surprised. Maybe we didn’t do a really good job of explaining what we were doing. But I’ve had a few calls since … probably because the kids talk and when they found out how much money was actually been given out, they say, ‘Oh hell, did I miss out.’”

Trail Smoke Eaters players that benefitted from the THCS scholarship fund are: Jeremy Lucchini, Andre Ghantous, Ryan Murphy, Troy Ring, Adam Marcoux, Braeden Tuck, Blaine Caton, Connor Welsh, Ross Armour, Brett Clarke, and Dallas Calvin. The Beaver Valley Nitehawks’ Karsten Jang and Nolan Percival, and Major Midget Kootenay Ice forward Keenan Crossman also received bursaries.

The THCS hopes to usher in another round of scholarships, but the release of the funds is dependant on the authority of the BC Gaming Commission.

“The Gaming pretty much dictates what goes on,” said Gawryletz. “We applied last year for a bunch of things we wanted to do, but they came back and said, ‘No,’ except for the scholarship money.”

Next year’s fundraiser will look a little different, and the funds may not be as significant as what this year generated, but whatever funds are raised will go back into the community, and hopefully another round of scholarships.

“I’d love to have them come back to us and say scholarships again, that would be great as far as I’m concerned.”

The Trail Hockey Club Society will host another fundraiser this weekend. The Trail Smoke Eaters Golf Tournament tees off at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Birchbank Golf Club.

Previous story
National sports organizations have to report allegations of abuse immediately
Next story
UPDATED: Streaking fan levelled by BC Lions player hires lawyer

Just Posted

Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

Warfield residents asked to reduce water usage

Friday’s storm impacted water treatment plant

BikeBC grant helps get Fruitvale project rolling

Village gets almost $200,000 for a Davis Ave. pedestrian/cycling connector

Pumps run dry across the Central Okanagan

Kelowna, Peachland and West Kelowna all reporting gas shortages

Trail’s annual Teddy Bear Picnic

Event attracted people of all ages to Gyro Park on Tuesday

In reversal, Trump signs executive order to stop family separation

President had been wrongly insisting he had no choice but to separate families apprehended at border

UPDATED: Polygamous wife appeals conviction in B.C. child bride case

Emily Blackmore was found guilty of taking her underage daughter to U.S. to marry church leader

Nelson conference will explore climate change and wildfire

Three day gathering in Nelson runs June 26-28

B.C. sets deadline for Indigenous salmon farm consent

All 120 operations will need agreements by 2022, province says

Family of 4 from Oregon believed to be missing in northern B.C.

RCMP, Search and Rescue crews searching area where vehicle was abandoned

Signs mark Japanese Canadian internment history in Kootenays

Three signs have been installed in Kaslo, New Denver and Slocan

B.C. creates public registry to track real estate owners

The first registry of its kind in Canada aims to end the hidden property ownership

Police watchdog called to Kelowna after car destroyed in crash

A motor vehicle incident has closed Highway 33 in both directions

BC SPCA receives 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year

Society is again urging people to leave their pets at home if they can’t keep them safe in the heat

Most Read

  • Trail Hockey Club Society announces scholarship recipients

    Trail Hockey Club Society awards 14 Greater Trail players scholarships for post-secondary education

  • UPDATED: Streaking fan levelled by BC Lions player hires lawyer

    Toronto-based firm says the man in his 20s of Surrey suffered a ‘mild traumatic brain injury’