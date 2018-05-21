Trail Parks and Recreation Kids Triathlon goes on June 16 at the Aquatic Centre, registration is open now.

Trail Parks and Rec: Registration on for 55+ Games’ ‘Give it a Try’ event

Exciting events coming this summer at Trail Parks and Rec

‘Give It A Try Event,’ sponsored by the 55+ BC Games, is scheduled for Wed. June 6 at the Trail Memorial Centre, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. This event is an opportunity for those 55+ to come out and try a variety of sports that are part of the 55+ BC Games. If you have wondered what the games are all about and wanted to see how it all works, then come to this informative event.

Choose among the following activities: Track & Field, Cycle (both road and mountain bike), Bocce, Badminton, and Swimming. Register at Trail Parks and Recreation where there will be more details about each activity. Must pre-register (even though it is free) by June 4. All participants are invited to a free lunch/social from 12 to 1 p.m. in the Cominco Gym.

Kids Karma Yoga goes June 4-25 for ages 6 to 12. This is a fun upbeat class that introduces kids to basic yoga through stories, creative games and activities and beginner acro yoga postures. Classes are Monday’s from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. at the Trail Aquatic Centre; pre-registration is required.

Dance Sampler for ages 6 to 9 runs May 30 to June 27, Wednesday’s from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. at the Memorial Centre. Instructor Sarah Joyce will teach the basics in ballet, jazz, and hip hop in a fun and supportive atmosphere.

Little Choreographers for ages 6 to 9 runs May 30 to June 27, Wednesday’s from 4:15 to 5 p.m. at the Memorial Centre. Learn cool formulas for creating your very own dance. Learn how to choose the right music, make strong entrances and exits, and how to invent funky signature moves.

Register for the free Bike Rodeo for ages 5 to 12 happening on Sat. May 26 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Cominco Arena. Bring your bike and helmet and practice your bike skills through a mini skills-testing course. There will be goody bags, fun games, and door prizes available to be won. Must pre-register by May 23.

Stay Safe Course for ages 9 to 13 is happening on May 29 and 31, Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Trail Aquatic Centre.

Kids Triathlon for ages 4 to 12 gets on its mark on Sat. June 16 at the Trail Aquatic Centre. Swim, bike and run to the finish line and receive great rewards! Deadline to register is June 13. Details available at registration.

Fundamental Movement Skills Coaching Course is being offered on Sat. June 9 at the Trail Memorial Centre from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Who is this for? Any coach/instructor/teacher who works with children in an active setting. Fundamental movement skills are very important to a child’s physical development. When confident and competent in these skills, children can develop sport-specific and complex movement skills. Join us for only $10 which includes lunch. This training is sponsored by Columbia Basin Trust and hosted by Trail Parks and Recreation. Call 364-0888 to pre-register by May 31.

For more information and the register, Call Trail Parks and Recreation at 250-364-0888.

Previous story
B.C. Lions bring back 6-time all-star offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye
Next story
Chilliwack Chiefs make history with first RBC Cup win

Just Posted

Trail man arrested, drugs and cash seized

Crime Reduction Units from Trail and Castlegar executed a search warrant on Rossland Avenue

Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo coming soon to Trail

The event is slated for June 8 and June 9 in the Trail Memorial Centre

Columbia Basin youth inspired to make a difference

100 youth attended the Basin Youth Network 2018 Leadership Summit in Kimberley

Happy Victoria Day from the Trail Times

Victoria Day is a federal Canadian holiday in honour of Queen Victoria’s birthday

High water forces Trail to close public wharf

The rising Columbia River forced the city to close the Gyro Park wharf late Wednesday

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

Couple survives being buried in mudslide on B.C. highway

The couple, from Saskatchewan, were en route to Nelson when a tree fell in their path

‘So grateful:’ Injured Bronco hockey player glad he’s alive, works on recovery

Ryan Straschnitzki was badly hurt in the accident: a spinal injury, broken ribs, a broken collar bone, and punctured lung

PHOTOS: Floodwaters rise and fall in Grand Forks

The flood-ravaged Kootenay-Boundary region begins to heal

Martin Mars waterbombers’ firefighting days are done

Wayne Coulson said his company still hopes to find a new home for the vintage aircraft

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Vegas Golden Knights have done the impossible and have a chance at hoisting the Stanley Cup

Changes needed for ‘Alert Ready’ mass emergency system

‘You need to strike this careful balance between alerting people to lots of problems — and doing it too often’

Las Vegas Golden Knights move on to Stanley Cup final

Improbable run continues for NHL’s newest expansion team

Oregon’s flooded recreational pot market a cautionary tale to Canada

‘In a broader sense, we are adding legal production to an already robust illegal production’

Most Read