Trail Rec Report: Activities abound in Greater Trail

Stay fit and active during winter with a number of new activities at Trail Rec

Check out all the new activities at Trail Rec including snowshoeing for beginners. File photo.

Run, Jump, Throw is a program taught by Track and Field coach, Dan Horan, for ages 7 to 10 years and teaches the fundamentals of track and field events. Classes run Tuesday’s from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. at the Willi Krause Fieldhouse, January 23 to March 13.

Art with Deborah classes will focus on a winter theme this session using a variety of materials such as oil pastels, graphite, watercolour paints and chalk pastels to create your own unique work of art. Learn techniques in drawing, sketching, painting and collage. For ages 7 to 8, Tuesday’s, 3:30 – 5 p.m. on Jan. 23 to Feb. 6. For ages 9 to 12, Wednesday’s, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Jan. 24 to Feb. 7.

Evening Badminton continues in the Willi Krause Fieldhouse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 8:15 to 10:15 p.m. Players all levels of skill and experience are welcome to participate. The emphasis is on fun, fitness and sportsmanship. Call to register for both days, only one day per week, or to purchase a drop in ticket.

Snowshoe Series (co-ed) for beginners runs Jan. 24 to Feb. 7, Wednesday’s from 6 to 8 p.m. with Patricia Ostlund. Enjoy three evening snowshoe trips exploring a variety of trails in the area. Moderate fitness level is recommended. Snowshoes are available if required.

Seniors Cosco Health & Wellness Workshop is happening on Wednesday 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Trail Aquatic Centre. Cosco facilitator, Theresa Buchner hosts the free workshop on the topic of Diabetes. Info about the presentation will be available to take home. Must pre-register to ensure participation.

The next Teen Get Fit for ages 13 to 14 year olds is happening on Friday, Jan. 26 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Trail Aquatic Centre. Learn about physical fitness, weight training, cardio training, goal setting, safety, gym etiquette, and how to avoid injury from a personal trainer. All 13 and 14 year olds must attend a Teen Get Fit session prior to using the Fitness Centre.

Check out our new After School Action Camp for ages 6 to 12. Want something fun to do after school? Come out to our Action Camp that will be filled with games, sports, craft projects, and active play. Each week will have a different theme. Starts Jan. 30 to April 12, Tuesday’s, Wednesday’s and Thursday’s from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Trail Memorial Centre Gym. Cost is only $22 per week, or $9 per day. To register call Trail Parks and Recreation at 250-364-0888.

Call Trail Parks and Recreation at 364-0858, or the Aquatic Centre at 364-0888.