Trail Smoke Eaters captain commits

The Trail Smoke Eaters announced that captain Braeden Tuck committed to Sacred Heart University for the 2019-20 season.

The 20-year-old forward is in his third season as a member of the Smoke Eaters, playing in 121 career regular season games, while registering 31 goals and 48 assists for 79 points, including just 16 penalty minutes during that span. The six foot, 170-pound forward also had a strong impact in the postseason, collecting six goals and 10 assists for 16 points in 26 career playoff games.

“Thank you to everyone in the Trail Smoke Eaters organization and everyone who has helped me get to this point,” Tuck said in a release, “I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and I am excited for the future.”

The Calgary native spent a season with the Osoyoos Coyotes of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) before his time in Trail, scoring 28 goals and 33 assists for 61 points in 50 games. Tuck has displayed tremendous leadership qualities as well, being named as team captain prior to the 2018-19 season.

“Our entire organization couldn’t be more proud of Braeden for signing an NCAA Division I scholarship,” commented Smoke Eaters General Manager and Head Coach Jeff Tambellini, “He is the leader of our team on and off the ice and his skill set, character and determination will make him an outstanding college hockey player.”

Sacred Heart University is a Division I program based out of Fairfield, Connecticut and enrolls 3,500 students. The Men’s Hockey team plays their games out of the Atlantic Hockey Division and calls the Webster Bank Arena home, which seats 8,525. The Pioneers are coached by C.J. Marotollo, who is in his ninth season behind the bench.