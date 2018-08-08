Trail Smoke Eaters hire new assistant coach

Trail Smoke Eaters hired Dustin Korlak of the MJHL to help out with the back end

Dustin Korlak

The Trail Smoke Eaters announced the hiring of a defensive assistant coach on Wednesday.

The Trail Smoke Eaters added former Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) Assistant Coach, Dustin Korlak, to its staff. A Stonewall, Man. native, Dustin joins the Trail Smoke Eaters as an Assistant Coach for the 2018-19 season. Korlak, 29, spent the previous two seasons as an Assistant Coach in the MJHL with the Dauphin Kings and Waywayseecappo Wolverines.

Before joining the MJHL as a coach, Korlak was a defenceman in the MJHL from 2006-2010, making stops with Southeast, Swan Valley and Selkirk. Following his junior career, Korlak signed overseas to play professional hockey in Germany (Hannover, Adendorf) and the Netherlands (Turnhout) from 2010-2012.

General Manager, Jeff Tambellini is thrilled to add Korlak to the staff, saying in a Smoke Eaters release, “With the addition of Dustin Korlak, we are a better staff today. Dustin brings a great wealth of defensive playing and coaching experience, which will only help our defencemen develop and have success. We want to provide our players with every resource possible in Trail and we feel Dustin will be an outstanding addition to our staff and our city.”

Korlak also adds a wealth of scouting and recruitment experience, having worked as a scout with ISS Hockey and for Gold Star Sports Management Group as a regional scout. Additionally, Dustin is currently a Western Canadian Pro Scout for the Coventry Blaze in the EIHL, a professional team in the UK.

Korlak, his wife, Jenna, and daughter, Lennyn, are very excited to be joining the Smoke Eaters Organization and are looking forward to moving to Trail.

Korlak joins head coach and GM, Jeff Tambellini, and assistant coaches Jessie Leung, Barry Zanier, and Kyle Hope on the Smoke Eaters coaching staff for the 2018-19 season.

Previous story
Highlight reel meet for Trail Stingrays at Regionals

Just Posted

No change to FortisBC electricity rates for 2018

The BC Utilities Commission approved FortisBC’s request

Trail awarded grant to help plan for future

Funds to help crete an Asset Management Strategy

Highway 22 vehicle fire quickly extinguished

No injuries from Sunday afternoon fire

Summer day on the Slocan River

Slocan River busy with tubers on B.C. Day long weekend

Shambhala invests in advanced drug-testing

Music fest set for this weekend near Salmo

Not just loaves of bread: Corgis look to shine at inaugural race

Peanut and Waffles will duke it out for the $500 grand prize at the Vancouver horse track

Six babies born in one day in Nelson

Kootenay Lake Hospital’s maternity ward was hectic on July 24

Tips to protect yourself under smoky skies

Interior Health suggests ways to avoid breathing smoke-filled air

No jail time for B.C. man who streaked at Seattle baseball game

Vancouver resident David McClearn, 28, has accepted a six-month dispositional continuance

UPDATE: Grass fire off Highway 3 near Hedley now held, road still closed

Air support is on its way to the fire that is backing up traffic on Highway 3

B.C. city to remove Sir John A. Macdonald statue from City Hall

Decision made in 2017 through approval of Witness Reconciliation Program

No B.C. region left untouched with 462 wildfires burning

More wildfires have started in 2018 than 2017, but those fires have burned far less hectares.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to run in Burnaby byelection

Kennedy Stewart recently gave up the riding so he could run for mayor in Vancouver

Eat like a pirate on Aug. 15

White Spot’s annual Pirate Pak Day charity fundraiser returns for a ninth straight year

Most Read